Ben Chiarot pulls back curtain on decision to join Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings needed defensive reinforcements this past NHL offseason. And they got it in a huge way with the signing of veteran blueliner Ben Chiarot.

The 31-year-old defenseman signed a four-year contract with the Red Wings back in July. Some have criticized the deal. Nevertheless, the team hopes Chiarot can provide veteran stability for a young core.

For the defenseman himself, the decision to sign with the Red Wings was rather straightforward. “Once I knew Detroit was interested, and my agent and (Steve Yzerman) were able to work out a deal, that was a pretty easy choice for me,” Chiarot told The Detroit News.

For Chiarot, the decision had a few layers. First, Detroit is close to the 31-year-old’s hometown of Hamilton, Ontario. In addition, the aforementioned young core is one of the most promising in the league.

“A team that’s on the rise, built by Steve Yzerman, and a place that’s close to home for my family, it’s a great spot for me,” Chiarot said. “It’s good for me with a young family; there’s a number of factors that played into it.”

New Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde can use Chiarot in a number of different ways. For example, one potential pairing includes the veteran playing alongside Calder Memorial Trophy winner Moritz Seider.

“An impressive young defenseman,” Chiarot said of Seider. “He does kind of everything real well. He plays a physical style, which you don’t see a ton of anymore with young guys coming in, and with an edge. Moritz doesn’t back down out there.”

One of the biggest aspects of Chiarot’s game is his ability to play without reservation. And he unquestionably plans on continuing that in Detroit.

“That’s kind of been my identity in the league since I came in, as a guy who’s hard to play against, makes life difficult for opposing forwards,” Chiarot said. “That’s why I think the Red Wings are bringing me in.”