The Detroit Red Wings took a chance on Patrick Kane last November. They signed the veteran winger to a one-year contract after he missed the start of the year recovering from hip surgery. Kane worked out in a big way for the Winged Wheel. And in the summer, the Red Wings signed Kane to another one-year contract before NHL Free Agency.

Kane figures to play a big role for Detroit again this season. And they should get the best version of him, as well. The future Hall of Fame winger recently opened up about his preparation for the 2024-25 season while noting how he was pain free this summer for the first time in nearly five years.

“Throughout training camp there are hard days, they're hard on the body but it's not hard on the injury anymore,” Kane said prior to a 4-1 loss to his former New York Rangers on Monday, via NHL.com. “That's the fun part, not dealing with pain. That's a huge part of where I'm at. Not having to rehab the whole summer so you can train and train more like an athlete, I guess, that was probably the biggest thing going into this offseason, which was exciting for me.”

Red Wings' Patrick Kane is looking to make an impact

Patrick Kane made a bet on himself when he avoided signing early in NHL Free Agency last summer. This bet paid off in a major way. He scored 20 goals and 47 points in 50 games for Detroit in 2023-24. He nearly helped this team make the Stanley Cup Playoffs, in fact. He wants to make a leap in 2024-25, which is evident to those around him.

“He's looked great so far, but his presence in the locker room means a lot to this team,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said, via NHL.com. “As an American-born player you grew up idolizing him and he chose to come play with us. It's been a great fit. He wants more. He wants to be an impact player.”

Kane has already dished out an assist in three games thus far. Furthermore, he ranks fourth on the team in Expected Goals Per 60 Minutes, according to MoneyPuck. He hasn't lit the world on fire, but the future Hall of Famer is showing he can still play at a high level early on.

Kane could certainly make his presence felt on the ice in his next game. He and the Red Wings head home for a rematch with the Rangers on Thursday. A big-time performance from Kane could definitely see Detroit gain a measure of revenge for Monday's 4-1 loss.