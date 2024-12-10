The Detroit Red Wings promoted top goalie prospect Sebastian Cossa due to injury. Both Cam Talbot and Alex Lyon are dealing with various issues, leaving Detroit in need of reinforcement in goal. Cossa is one of the best goaltending prospects in the world. And on Monday night against the Buffalo Sabres, Red Wings fans got to see their first look at their potential goalie of the future.

The Red Wings pulled starter Ville Husso from the game before the second period. As a result, Cossa made his NHL debut against the Sabres on Monday night, the team announced. Detroit went on to tie the game, but Cossa allowed his first couple goals. At this time, the Sabres hold a 5-3 lead over the Red Wings in the third period.

Detroit is trying to turn its fortunes around on the ice. They began the season with playoff aspirations. However, the Red Wings entered play on Monday night with a record of 10-13-4, sitting seventh in the Atlantic Division. Moreover, the Winged Wheel has lost 11 of its last 15 games and are on track to make it 12 of 16 against the Sabres.

Sebastian Cossa could be vital to Red Wings future

Sebastian Cossa is a former first-round pick of the Red Wings from the 2021 NHL Draft. He was one of two top goaltending prospects alongside Jesper Wallstedt. Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman had his pick of both prospects when he traded up with the Dallas Stars, and chose Cossa.

His development hasn't always gone to plan for Detroit. However, the former Edmonton Oil Kings star has made progress over the last few seasons. In 2023-24, he spent the entire year with the Grand Rapids Griffins in the AHL. He recorded a .913 save percentage for Grand Rapids while leading them to the Calder Cup Playoffs.

In 2024-25, he failed to make the Red Wings roster. But he has made an impression during his time with the Griffins. Cossa has played to a .925 save percentage in 14 games in the AHL. His play has helped Grand Rapids to the top of the AHL's Central Division with a 15-7-0 record, good for 31 points.

Cossa could turn into the Red Wings' goalie of the future down the line. He may struggle in his first few games. After all, he is only 22 years old. In any event, seeing him play in an NHL game is something Detroit fans certainly have to be excited about despite the dreadful start to 2024-25.