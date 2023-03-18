The Detroit Red Wings made a significant decision regarding one of the most highly-rated prospects in the entire NHL. Detroit recalled defenseman Simon Edvinsson from AHL Grand Rapids under emergency conditions.

Edvinsson is ranked as the fifth-best prospect in the NHL, according to The Athletic. The Red Wings drafted the Swedish blueliner with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, and he has impressed ever since.

Edvinsson spoke with reporters following his first practice with the Red Wings to talk about his upcoming debut. “I’m kind of nervous,” he said. “I was nervous when I was driving up here.”

Detroit did consider another promising prospect, Albert Johansson. However, Johansson is week-to-week with an injury, making Edvinsson the “obvious choice.”

The Red Wings needed to make this move given injuries along their blueline. Ben Chiarot and Gustav Lindstrom are out of the lineup. Chiarot is listed week-to-week while Lindstrom was injured in practice and given no timetable for return.

The Red Wings will pair Simon Edvinsson with veteran defenseman Robert Hagg on Saturday. Detroit takes on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche, who are fighting for their playoff lives.

“Simon is an extremely laid-back kid, and I think that shows with his world-class poise,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said Friday. “I’m personally extremely excited. I think young players playing, getting opportunities, is part of the process.”

Detroit is seventh in the Atlantic Division on 69 points. The Red Wings have won just two of their last 10 games, and continue to fall out of playoff contention after climbing their way into the second wild card spot before the trade deadline.