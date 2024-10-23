Alex Lyon and the Detroit Red Wings picked up a big win over the Nashville Predators in their last game. Detroit brought their scoring touch to that contest, hanging five goals on a then-winless Nashville team. However, the Red Wings' win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday came in a much different fashion.

The Red Wings defeated the hosting Islanders by the score of 1-0. Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season to lift Detroit over New York on Tuesday night. Kane's shot was one of only 10 shots on goal Detroit recorded, as well. Those 10 shots are the fewest amount of shots taken in a Detroit win since 1959, as noted by Red Wings announcer Ken Daniels and relayed by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Detroit had lost three of its first four games of the year before Tuesday's win. Now, the team has moved to 3-3-0 on the season and is no longer in last place in the Atlantic Division. They may finally have momentum on their side as the month of October draws to a close.

Red Wings ride Alex Lyon brilliance to win over Islanders

Alex Lyon played a lot for the Red Wings in 2023-24. He initially signed as the team's third-choice goaltender behind Ville Husso and James Reimer. However, Husso struggled with injuries and was limited to 19 games. As a result, Lyon slotted in and became the team's primary goaltender down the stretch.

It seems as if Lyon is cementing himself as the primary goaltender in Detroit once again. He stumbled in his season debut against the New York Rangers on October 14. However, he has certainly played well in a general sense to begin the year. Lyon has played to a .938 save percentage in four appearances this season.

“He was everything for us with the saves he made. We don't want to give up that much. But with as much as we turned the puck over tonight, we put pressure on their (defense). They were turning it over as well. The puck was bouncing everywhere tonight, and it bounced on their stick for a couple of chances. Al was there to be the difference tonight,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said after Tuesday's win over the Islanders, via FanDuel Sports Network Detroit.

The Red Wings have to be pleased with this early success from Lyon. Detroit certainly needs consistency in goal if they wish to challenge for a playoff spot. Detroit takes to the ice again on Thursday when they head home to play the New Jersey Devils.