Patrick Kane should be back on Feb. 10.

Just hours after Patrick Kane was ruled out of the final Detroit Red Wings game before the NHL All-Star break, the three-time Stanley Cup champion made it clear he is aiming to return immediately after the pause.

“I don't see any reason why I wouldn't be able to come back after the break,” Showtime confirmed on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old also explained that the injury he is dealing with — which has kept him out of the lineup since a 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 14 — is not related to the hip he had surgery on in the offseason.

“Nothing with the hip, which is good,” Kane continued. “The hip feels really good, to be honest with you. At the same time, it's frustrating when it's feeling good and something else comes up and shows up. But, you know, I guess you try to find the positives in every situation, and maybe it gives me a few weeks to let everything settle down.”

"I should be good to go after break." 🎥 Kane, Seider & Newsy following today's practice » https://t.co/kQ6kixAAyA pic.twitter.com/cw2GyiFCEK — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 30, 2024

Patrick Kane frustrated but eager to get back on the ice

Kane has missed six games since suffering a lower-body injury early in a game against the Leafs just over two weeks ago. The Buffalo native admitted he is frustrated with how things have gone, but says he's excited to rejoin his teammates after the All-Star break.

“You get back, you're playing, you're getting into the swing of things schedule-wise, practice, playing games every other day,” he told NHL. com. “You love being on that schedule and then all of a sudden it's taken away from you for a couple weeks. Definitely frustrating, but trying to let the mind reset through break and come back ready to go.”

Kane joined the Red Wings on a one-year deal back in November, and has made an immediate impact in Motown with 16 points in 19 games. Although the lingering ailment is disappointing, it's great news that Kane feels he will be able to return to the team immediately after the break.

Detroit will take on the Ottawa Senators in a key Atlantic Division showdown on Wednesday night, and they won't be in action again until Feb. 10 when the first-place Vancouver Canucks are in town.

And all signs point to Patrick Kane returning to the lineup for a mouthwatering Wings-Canucks clash a week from Saturday.