The Cincinnati Reds have made multiple roster moves and have placed first baseman Joey Votto on the 10-day injured list, according to the team's official social media account.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who is dealing with a left shoulder injury, is hitting just .189 with no home runs over his last 12 games. Votto will turn 40 in September.

Votto left during Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Angels due to shoulder pain on the same shoulder he had surgery on in 2022.

Votto came out of Game 1 for a pinch-hitter. Although it appeared to be a matchup thing for a lefty pitcher, it appears that there was more to it. — Mark Sheldon (@m_sheldon) August 24, 2023

Over his 17-year career, Votto has a lifetime .295 batting average with a .922 OPS and 355 home runs, numbers which should be good enough to have him enter the Hall of Fame.

Votto's injury comes at a critical point in time for Cincinnati. The Reds first baseman will miss at least the next ten days while the Reds continue to battle for the NL Central lead or a NL Wild Card spot. The Reds are currently 3.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, and are locked in a battle for the Wild Card with the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, and Miami Marlins.

Votto's 2023 season has been an injury-filled one, as Votto has appeared in just 51 games this season for the Reds.

In subsequent moves after moving Votto to the 10-day injured list, Cincinnati outrighted OF Henry Ramos to Triple-A Louisville and recalled Triple-A Louisville IF/OF Nick Senzel. Catcher Curt Casali also returned from a rehabilitation assignment.

Senzel is hitting .219 with 9 home runs in 242 at-bats for the Reds this season. The 28-year-old utility man has played all over the diamond for the Reds and filled in gaps on the roster, including second base, third base, and all three outfield spots. Senzel has not played first base this season.

Due to his shoulder injury, Reds first baseman Joey Votto will miss a critical four-game homestand against the Chicago Cubs starting September 1st.