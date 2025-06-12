The Cincinnati Reds are 35-34 after an 11-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday. Their performance against an American League powerhouse is an example of how the team has played all season. Their offense is capable of having big games. However, Reds manager Terry Francona is heavily reliant on Elly De La Cruz and Christian Encarnacion-Strand to score runs.

As the trade deadline inches closer, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal took a closer look at Cincinnati's situation and how general manager Nick Krall could approach it.

The Reds have more than 90 games left to go in their regular season. With that much time on their side, the team has a chance to make some noise. Despite inconsistency and injuries to players like Matt McClain and Austin Hays, Cincinnati has treaded water without them. According to Rosenthal, the biggest unknown for Krall, Francona, and the Reds front office needs is if their return from the injured list can right the ship.

“The question for the Reds is whether they can find enough other offense internally to avoid pursuing help at the deadline,” Rosenthal said. “Part of the answer revolves around Austin Hays, who already has been on the injured list three times but is expected to return from a left foot contusion shortly. Third baseman Noelvi Marte, who is projected back from a strained left oblique before the All-Star break, also could be part of the solution. Ditto for second baseman Matt McLain and first baseman/outfielder Spencer Steer, both of whom have underperformed.”

When the Reds are in sync offensively, they can be dominant. Cincinnati has scored 11 or more runs in five games this season. However, they average just 3.71 runs per game outside of that. The lack of offense puts a lot on pitchers like Andrew Abbott to pitch gems for the Reds.

Whether it is a trade or a player returning from injury, Francona and Krall need to turn things around. Six and a half games is not an insurmountable gap in the National League Central. However, the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals have been ahead of them all season. Add in the fact that the Milwaukee Brewers are not going anywhere, and things get really tight really fast.

The Reds have what they need to compete. However, their struggles could force the organization to get aggressive later this summer.