The Cincinnati Reds are entering a new era. Elly De La Cruz has taken center stage as the face of a young team that could make it back to the playoffs after years of misery. While the newbies like De La Cruz, Spencer Steer, Andrew Abbott and others take the reins and propel the team forward, Joey Votto is embracing it and simply enjoying the ride.

Votto is no longer an everyday player for the Reds, as he has started in just 42 games this season after recovering from shoulder surgery. He has been pretty productive — an OPS of .832 powered by a career-high 7.6 percent home-run percentage but a measly .322 on-base percentage in 171 plate appearances — but has made way for Steer at his spot.

In a conversation with Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Votto said that his “jackpot” is winning a championship with Cincinnati. The Reds could be at that level in the next few years if their young players keep developing. But Votto may not be around to see them grow into a real contender, as his contract features a team option next year and nothing beyond that.

“You know, it’s time, at some point, to move on,” Votto said, via The Athletic. “Maybe they feel like they want to move on…Maybe they feel like they don’t want to pay me, you know? Maybe they feel like there’s budgetary stuff. I have no idea whatsoever. All I can really do is run through this finish line and play. And to be honest with you, that’s really all…where my head’s at.”

Votto turns 40 in September and his production is clearly in decline. His deep admiration for Reds fans has contributed to the great vibes around the team and he heaps praise onto his teammates regularly. As much as he is a ball player, he's a Red.

“I’ve been a Cincinnati Red my entire career. I have nothing but pride wearing this uniform,” Votto said, via The Athletic. “I would love to finish my career in a Reds uniform. But there’s only so much control I have over that. I don’t want to speak on contracts. But that’s up to them.”

The Reds can afford to pay Votto his $20 million despite his declining value, especially because their key contributors are on cheap, team-controlled deals. Cincinnati should keep Votto around as a bench player — especially because he seems to be welcoming the role — to serve as a leader for the young squad.