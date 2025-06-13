Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley recently opened up about accusations claiming he was an early drug source for former teammate Tyler Skaggs. Skaggs sadly passed away from a drug overdose in the summer of 2019. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

The accusations against Miley came about on Thursday. He reacted to the allegations on Friday, as the 38-year-old pitcher states that he was not a witness to anything that transpired, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Wade Miley also admits that his thoughts are with Tyler Skaggs' family and friends.

“I hate what happened to Tyler,” Miley told reporters on Friday. “It sucks. My thoughts are with his family and friends. But I'm not going to sit here and talk about things that somebody might have said about me or whatnot. I was never a witness for any of this. I've never been accused of any wrongdoing.”

Nightengale also reports that the Reds' pitcher was brought up in the ongoing wrongful death lawsuit that was filed by Skaggs' family against the Los Angeles Angels. Skaggs' former agent, Ryan Hamill, claimed that back in 2013, Skaggs admitted that he had received percocets from Wade Miley. The accusations Wade Miley faces indicate that he was allegedly one of the first sources of prescription drugs for Tyler Skaggs.

“(Skaggs) came clean,” Hamill testified. “He said he had been using – I believe it was Percocets – and he said he got them through Wade Miley.”

Tyler Skaggs' family is seeking $210 million in damages after it was found that former Angels' communications director Eric Kay had allegedly provided Tyler Skaggs with a fentanyl-laced pill.

Wade Miley and Tyler Skaggs were teammates together on the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2012 and 2013. Skaggs played for the Diamondbacks for two seasons before playing for the Los Angeles Angels for five seasons.