The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Tuesday. It was the second time in a week that the Reds needed a standout play to seal a win. Terry Francona's team has won five straight games and six of their last ten, getting back into the race in the National League Central. Andrew Abbott was the hero against the Guardians, throwing the best game of his career.

The 26-year-old lefty is off to a stellar start to his third season with the Reds. Tuesday's performance was the first complete game and the first shoutout in the major leagues for Abbott. The young pitcher is 6-1 on the season with a 1.87 ERA, and he joined historic company with his latest start.

According to an Underdog statistician, Abbott's ERA through his first 11 starts in 2025 is the lowest in over a century for a Reds lefty. The only pitcher in franchise history to do better than Abbott is Dutch Reuther.

The southpaw's start to the season is one of the bright spots in an otherwise average season for the Reds so far. With their win over the Guardians, Cincinnati is 35-33. Two months into the season, they are just two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central standings. Francona is leading the charge, fighting hard for his team in every game.

Article Continues Below

With Hunter Greene on the injured list with a back injury, someone needed to step up for the Reds. Abbott's start has him among the best starters in the NL. He has a strong case to make his first All-Star team.

Abbott's performance on Tuesday is another feather in his cap. Despite his dominance, he and the Francona hope for more from the team's offense. The Reds are in the top ten in the league in runs scored. However, players across the roster have underwhelmed so far this season.

Abbott's performance is likely one of the best of Cincinnati's season. The Reds hope that he continues to dominate on the mound in Greene's absence and guide his team into playoff contention.