The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 on Tuesday. It was the second time in a week that the Reds needed a standout play to seal a win. Terry Francona's team has won five straight games and six of their last ten, getting back into the race in the National League Central. Andrew Abbott was the hero against the Guardians, throwing the best game of his career.

The 26-year-old lefty is off to a stellar start to his third season with the Reds. Tuesday's performance was the first complete game and the first shoutout in the major leagues for Abbott. The young pitcher is 6-1 on the season with a 1.87 ERA, and he joined historic company with his latest start.

According to an Underdog statistician, Abbott's ERA through his first 11 starts in 2025 is the lowest in over a century for a Reds lefty. The only pitcher in franchise history to do better than Abbott is Dutch Reuther.

The southpaw's start to the season is one of the bright spots in an otherwise average season for the Reds so far. With their win over the Guardians, Cincinnati is 35-33. Two months into the season, they are just two games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central standings. Francona is leading the charge, fighting hard for his team in every game.

Article Continues Below
More Cincinnati Reds News
padres, austin hays
1 trade San Diego Padres must avoid making before 2025 deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns (38) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Athletics acquire catcher hitting .400 in Reds tradeOwen Crisafulli ·
Cincinnati Reds outfielder TJ Friedl (29) catches a fly out hit by Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins (not pictured) in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park.
Reds’ TJ Friedl steals game vs. Brewers with insane catchTroy Finnegan ·
Reds Elly De La Cruz (44) walks back to the dugout during their game against the Brewers at Great American Ball Park on Lou Gehrig's Day, Monday June 2, 2025 Mandatory Credit: © Phil Didion/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Elly De La Cruz reveals plan after sister’s passingZachary Draves ·
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) is greeted in the dugout after hitting two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field.
Reds fans react to Elly De La Cruz’s emotional HR after sister’s passingYasmin Edañol ·
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Alexis Diaz (43) throws a pitch during the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Dodgers trading for Reds’ former All-Star closerScotty White ·

With Hunter Greene on the injured list with a back injury, someone needed to step up for the Reds. Abbott's start has him among the best starters in the NL. He has a strong case to make his first All-Star team.

Abbott's performance on Tuesday is another feather in his cap. Despite his dominance, he and the Francona hope for more from the team's offense. The Reds are in the top ten in the league in runs scored. However, players across the roster have underwhelmed so far this season.

Abbott's performance is likely one of the best of Cincinnati's season. The Reds hope that he continues to dominate on the mound in Greene's absence and guide his team into playoff contention.