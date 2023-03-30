Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene is perhaps the hardest thrower in the Major Leagues, and he appears to have reached a new level of velocity in Thursday’s Opening Day game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Shoutout to Andrew McCutchen, who has now seen a: – 105.8 MPH fastball from Aroldis Chapman in 2010

– 105.2 MPH fastball from Hunter Greene in 2022 Both against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park pic.twitter.com/VGP6teK4DY — Joon Lee (@joonlee) March 30, 2023

After throwing several pitches that exceeded 100 miles per hour in the first two innings of the game, Greene unleashed a pitch that was measured at 105.2 mile per hour in the third inning with Andrew McCutchen at the plate.

McCutchen had been at the plate in 2010 when Aroldis Chapman threw a 105.8 miles per hour fastball in 2010, when the left-hander was 22 years old and in the first year of his career.

However, after Statcast had made the ruling on the pitch topping the 105 MPH mark, it removed the designation on the pitch that was just below the strike zone.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There was no explanation issued on why the organization removed the speed from it’s report.

Greene is in his second year with the Reds, and he is coming off a season in which he compiled a 5-13 record with a 4.44 earned run average. Greene struck out 164 batters in 125.2 innings and he also walked 48 batters while hitting 10 others.

He was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 amateur draft with the Reds.

As the starter on Opening Day, Greene was on the mound for 3.1 innings, and he allowed 3 earned runs and gave up 5 hits. His eye-opening fastball allowed him to strike out 8 batters but he also walked 3 batters. Hunter Greene threw 83 pitches before he was relieved by Fernando Cruz, and 52 of those pitches were strikes.