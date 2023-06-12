Cincinnati Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz is not lacking confidence so far in his MLB career. And with the way he is playing on the field? It's hard to blame him for having that confidence.

De La Cruz reached base four times on Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals. He is the youngest player in Reds history to achieve that feat since Jay Bruce did so in 2008, according to ESPN.

De La Cruz recorded two hits against the Cardinals in the victory. He also scored the game-winning run in the eighth inning on a head-first slide to propel his team into the win column.

“Whenever they don't pitch at me, it gives me an opportunity to contribute when I'm on base. Whenever I'm on base, I'm going to be able to score,” De La Cruz said through a translator on Sunday.

The 21-year-old shortstop has flashed his insane speed in the six games he's played. He even joked about being “the fastest man in the world” after the Reds won on Saturday.

For what it's worth, teammate Jonathan India reiterated the claim, though in a more sincere manner. “When I crossed the plate, I turned around and he was already sliding. … He's the fastest human I’ve ever seen on a baseball field,” the Reds third baseman said on Saturday.

De La Cruz singled home a run in the third inning to tie the game 2-2. He later scored on a Tyler Stephenson single in the sixth inning to tie the game 3-3. Elly De La Cruz's winning run came two innings later when Stephenson grounded into a fielder's choice.

The Reds are 4-2 since promoting the 21-year-old shortstop to the big leagues. Cincinnati certainly has the eyes of the baseball world watching to see if the team can keep up this momentum.