With pitching injuries becoming a daily occurrence in the MLB this season, Cincinnati Reds right-hander Frankie Montas got some unfortunate luck during his abrupt start on Sunday.
Montas was struck on the forearm by a ball at 101 mph off the bat of Taylor Ward in the first inning of the Reds' 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Montas finished the play to record the out but was pulled from the game afterward. He faced three batters before his day was done.
“I was going to make the play, regardless. I told myself, ‘Get him out and worry about your arm after that,'” Montas said, per Mark Sheldon.
Given the immediate aftermath of the hit, it's a surprise that Montas could pick up the ball and make a throw to first base.
“I couldn’t feel my hand. It swelled up right away. It just really hurt at the time. Any time you get hit in the arm — especially your pitching arm — you’re a little concerned. A lot of thoughts go through your head.”
X-rays were negative for a fracture, per Charlie Goldsmith, a good sign for Montas and the Reds. He's still expected to miss at least one start with a right forearm contusion, which manager David Bell said would be the best-case scenario.
In his first season with the Reds, Montas has a 4.19 ERA in 19.1 innings across five starts. He signed a one-year, $16 million contract with a $20 million option in 2025.
Reds catch a break with Montas scare
In what is expected to be a tight race for the NL Central crown, the Reds can’t afford many disadvantages as they try to secure their first division title since 2012. They seem to have caught a massive break with Montas' injury diagnosis, though they'll still have to work around a missed start or two from the veteran.
Cincy overcame his early exit on Sunday as the bullpen delivered 8 1/3 scoreless innings to help secure the sweep over the Angels. The Reds bullpen did not allow a run in 15 innings during the three-game series.
Pitching has been a problem for the Reds over the years, including last season when they finished with a winning record for the third time in the last 10 seasons. Cincinnati arms posted a 4.83 ERA in 2023, ranked 25th in the league. It was the worst team ERA among clubs that finished above .500.
Though a small sample size, Reds pitching has improved to begin the 2024 season. They rank 12th with a 3.92 ERA through 21 games.
Playoff expectations have found their way to Cincinnati this year and Reds fans are excited about the possibility of the return of October baseball. A 12-9 start isn’t bad and the Reds have stayed relatively healthy throughout the start of the season.
Though they'll need to replace Frankie Montas for a start or two, indications are the Reds won’t have to place him on the injured list. Cincy continues its homestand with a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, starting Monday.