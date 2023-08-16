The NL Central is looking like it is going to come down to the wire, and the Cincinnati Reds are in the thick of the race. As they look to bolster their playoff push, they have made a critical Hunter Greene decision for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, reports the Reds official Twitter account.

“#Reds RHP Hunter Greene is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.”

Hunter Greene has been out for the Reds for over the last two months with a hip injury that landed him on the IL. With the Reds now planning on starting him on Sunday, there is no doubt that fans will be coming out in droves to see his return.

The Reds currently find themselves 3.5 games back of the division leading Milwaukee Brewers and tied with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the NL Central. At one point the Reds looked like the favorites for the division, but recent struggles have seen their record dip to 62-59 and all of the sudden they are fighting for not just a divisional title, but an NL Wild Card spot as well.

Despite the recent struggles in Cincinnati, getting Hunter Greene back will be a huge boost of morale for the Reds. Greene was having a pretty solid year in Cincinnati before going on the IL, and if he can round into form quickly, he will really help their playoff chances. Tune into the Reds battle against the Blue Jays on Sunday to see Greene return to the mound and do his best to help Cincinnati find the win column.