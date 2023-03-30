Seeing a 100 mph pitch in a Major League Baseball game isn’t a rarity anymore. When a pitcher throws 105 mph though, people have to stop and think “did that just happen?” Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene did just that on Opening Day, firing a 105 mph fastball to Andrew McCutchen.

The pitch drew some unbelievable reactions from fans on Twitter.

Hunter Green just threw one that recorded 105 mph. I don't believe it, but the next pitch 103? — Bob Hertzel (@bhertzel) March 30, 2023

is espn bugging or did Hunter Green throw 105 pic.twitter.com/L3JWQKuBQ6 — kludgy (19-63) (@kludy43) March 30, 2023

Originally the pitch was clocked at 105.2 mph but was later scrubbed by Statcast. There has been no official word from the Reds nor Statcast as to how fast the pitch was.

Greene is known for throwing hard, but chucking 105 is another level of fast. Aroldis Chapman and Jordan Hicks are the only pitchers in MLB history to throw a recorded pitch 105+ miles an hour. Chapman was the first to do it in 2010, also with the Reds. Ironically, Andrew McCutchen was the batter for that pitch as well.

Incredibly, Greene threw 12 pitches 100 or more mph in the first inning and 37 100+ pitches in his first three innings of work. He struck out eight batters and allowed 3 runs in his 3.1 innings of work.

Greene’s final stat line shows that throwing fast doesn’t always work out in a pitcher’s favor. Still, baseball fans are suckers for a good fastball and Greene has one of the best in the league in terms of speed.

If Greene can work on his secondary pitches to complement and set up the heater, he can maybe work his way into elite company. For now, though, Reds fans will have to settle for watching Greene toss the majority of his pitches in the triple digits. There could be worse things to settle for.