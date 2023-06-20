Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto returned to the lineup for the first time in the 2023 MLB season on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, and he did not wait long to blast his first home run of the season.

In the first pitch his second at-bat of the game, Joey Votto hit a 102 mph ball 381 feet out to right field off of Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber, according to Statcast. The home run gave the Reds a 3-1 lead at the time.

The Reds have been one of the most enjoyable stories so far this season. They currently sit at 37-35, half of a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. They are firmly in contention for the division and a playoff spot in a year that the Reds were not expected to contend by many.

Votto's return from his rotator cuff injury brings another impact bat to the lineup. Even at age 39, he is a great veteran presence for exciting young players like Elly De La Cruz. Votto has been with the Reds since the 2007 season, and has been through rebuilds before, so he knows what his role is.

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Reds remain in contention for the whole season. Based on how their young talent like Elly De La Cruz is performing and getting comfortable at the MLB level, along with Votto's return and the weakness of the National League Central, it is hard to see why they will not.

There is a lot to be excited for if you are a Reds fan. Votto's return and home run in his first game adds to that list.