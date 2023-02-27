By now, we all know that Cincinnati Reds slugger Joey Votto is pure comedy. He makes baseball fun and always just at an opportunity to crack a joke. Example No.1: Monday morning. MLB’s Instagram account dropped a post captioned “Drop your boldest NL Central prediction,” with Votto responding to it and predicting that Aliens will land on earth in April, helping the Reds ultimately win a World Series. Oh, and he departs with them to another planet:

This is @JoeyVotto's world and we’re just living in it. pic.twitter.com/tOxXCaJoBn — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 27, 2023

All jokes for sure because Aliens certainly aren’t coming to earth and the Reds have absolutely no chance of winning the World Series. Plus, Joey Votto is still recovering from surgery in August to repair a torn rotator cuff, an injury that was bothering him for several years yet the Canadian infielder played through it. But, as he said last week, the shoulder is feeling better. Via MLB.com:

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I feel like I’m making really good progress. I feel very healthy. I feel good,” Votto said. “I’m just going to need a little time to build up actual baseball volume. My offseason was dedicated to rehabbing. I can say that, unequivocally, from Aug. 19 until today, I’ve taken two little windows off that I was suggested by the PT unit. I stayed working at it steadily. I’m very happy with the results.”

The Reds finished with a putrid 62-100 record in 2022 and for Votto, it was a rough year. The 39-year-old played in just 91 games, hitting a career-low .205 with 11 home runs. At this rate, it looks to be his final season in the Majors as he heads into the last year of his contract with Cincinnati. A storybook ending would be winning the Fall Classic, but it feels highly unlikely that happens. As for the Aliens? Well, probably not happening, either.