Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto is a baseball fan like the rest of us. Similarly, he grew up watching the iconic baseball film “Field of Dreams.”

However, unlike us, Votto will be able to play a major league baseball game at the iconic field from the movie. His Reds will take on the Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams on Thursday night.

It’s a moment that Votto clearly isn’t taking for granted. The Reds star took to Twitter to share the undeniable mark the movie left on him.

“Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life,” Votto tweeted.

“I was raised on this movie. My family had a collection of VHS tapes and one of them was Field of Dreams. I would watch it often,” the 38-year-old Votto shared.

What makes the whole thing special is the connection between the Reds star and his father. A bond that was significantly strengthened thanks to the iconic baseball movie.

“From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together. In retrospect, to me, it was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond. In Field of Dreams, the movie ends with the main character, Ray, and the ghost of his father having ‘a catch,'” Votto tweeted.

“My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch. One more moment together.”

The Reds and Cubs will play in the second Field of Dreams game. Last year, the Chicago White Sox defeated the New York Yankees 9-8.

Regardless of the result, the moment will undoubtedly be a special one for the Reds star.