Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India is still left looking for a cure to his woes at the plate. So far in the month of July, India has hit just .174 with a .250 on-base percentage and .370 slugging percentage.

India is in a territory he said he's never been in during his career, but there's no option for him but to keep on trying to end his brutal slump.

“It’s been tough mentally for me,” Jonathan India said (h/t Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer). “I’ve never struggled like this. Like I say every time, I need to stick to my process and trust myself. All I can do is show up every day and play. I can’t force anything. I can’t try to be a hero.”

India has made a bit of progress when he went 1-for-4 with a run in last Sunday's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, albeit was of no help to prevent the Reds from losing the game, 4-3.

It's not just Jonathan India who's been struggling. The Reds, as a team, are on a four-game losing skid following the sweep at the hands of the Brewers. Amid the troubles, India believes that Cincinnati will soon start turning things around.

“Baseball is a very hard sport, physically and mentally,” India said. “This will happen to a team. It’ll happen to everyone. When you run into a staff like the Brewers, it doesn’t make it any easier. You’ve got to give credit where credit is due. That’s a heck of a pitching staff and a heck of a bullpen. That’s the best in the league, to be honest with you. We have such a good team. It’ll turn for us.”