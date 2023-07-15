The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Cincinnati Reds. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Reds prediction, odds and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Reds.

The Milwaukee Brewers have been very inconsistent this year, but against the Cincinnati Reds, they have played their best baseball of 2023. The Brewers are eight games over .500 at 50-42, but against the Reds, they are 6-2 in eight games. More than that, they have won each of the last two games against Cincinnati by a 1-0 score. The Brewer pitching staff has solved a Cincinnati offense which was hugely productive and potent against other MLB teams in the four weeks preceding the All-Star break. The “Rally Reds” piled up runs in general, but especially against weaker teams and against most bullpens. The Brewers, however, cracked the code and short-circuited this superpowered offense. These last two 1-0 games, beyond being shutouts, were dominant displays by Milwaukee pitching. The Brewers struck out a combined 32 Reds in those games, 14 in the July 9 shutout and 18 in Friday's whitewash in Cincy. The Reds had been getting production up and down their batting order against most opponents. They looked unstoppable in series sweeps against the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies, and even when they didn't win, they still pounded Atlanta Braves pitching and were hard for the Baltimore Orioles to contain as well.

The Brewers, though, smothered them in two straight games and have avoided the big inning against Cincinnati in most of the eight games these teams have played. Both clubs are tied in the standings, making these next two games very important in the National League Central race.

Here are the Brewers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Reds Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-192)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 9.5 (+100)

Under: 9.5 (-122)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Reds

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Reds LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers know how to pitch to the Reds. It's that simple. Milwaukee's scouting reports and the execution of the game plan have both been superb. The Brewers are very confident when they take the field against the Reds. They relish the competition and have had success against Cincinnati which feeds upon itself in each new game between the two clubs. Milwaukee has the definite upper hand, and when a team wins a 1-0 game, the clubhouse gets the added boost of knowing that it won without good offensive production. If the Brewers get a modest four or five runs, they're in extremely good shape.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have Andrew Abbott, their fabulous rookie starter, on the mound for this game. Abbott has been a sensation since joining the Cincinnati rotation earlier in the year. He has set all sorts of records for the most starts by a rookie at the start of his MLB career with at least five or six innings pitched and no more than one earned run allowed. What is notable about Abbott, if you have followed his progression, is that he gets stronger as the game goes along. When batters see him a second or third time, his batting average allowed doesn't skyrocket. The rookie makes adjustments and is able to continue to locate pitches while getting the desired level of velocity and bite. He's a very tough matchup for anyone, and the Brewer offense is not that intimidating. Abbott can win this game.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick

Getting the Reds on the run line with that plus money price, knowing Abbott has been so consistent for them, is a very attractive play here.

Final Brewers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds -1.5