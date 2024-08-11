ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cincinnati Reds will finish their three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at American Family Field. It's a National League Central rivalry as we share our MLB odds series, make a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick.

Reds-Brewers Projected Starters

Nick Lodolo vs. Colin Rea

Nick Lodolo (9-4) with a 3.93 ERA

Last Start: Lodolo went six innings in his last outing, allowing two earned runs and two hits, striking out seven, and walking three in a win over the Miami Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: Lodolo is 5-1 with a 2.84 ERA over eight starts on the road.

Colin Rea (10-3) with a 3.38 ERA

Last Start: Rea was brilliant in his last outing, hurling seven shutout innings, allowing five hits, striking out nine, and walking one in a win over the Atlanta Braves.

2024 Home Splits: Rea has been slightly worse at home, going 6-2 with a 3.68 ERA over 11 starts at American Family Field.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (NA)

Moneyline:

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (NA

Moneyline:

Over:

Under:

How to Watch Reds vs. Brewers

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are having a bad season and don't look likely to make the playoffs, as they entered Saturday trailing the final wildcard spot by five games. Regardless, they still will attempt to keep pace with the rest and do better than they did on Friday when they fell 8-3 to start the series. But one thing keeping fans watching is a player who has a bright future and carries this offense on his back.

Elly De La Cruz is the most exciting player in baseball, and it is not even close. Ridiculously, he continues to shine for the Reds, batting .267 with 20 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 77 runs while also stealing 59 stolen bases. De La Cruz did not start off the series well, going 0 for 4 while striking out three times. Therefore, it is no coincidence that the Reds lost this game while also scoring three runs. De La Cruz is an X factor for the Reds and must find a way to get on base.

Matt McClain may not come back, as he suffered another setback in his recovery. Unfortunately, he has not played at all this season because of a shoulder injury. Things got worse recently when he suffered a stress reaction in his rib cage. Also, the Reds have been without Christian Encarnacion-Strand. The Reds have had some help from Spencer Steer and Jonathan India. But neither guy offers the same quality play that De La Cruz does.

Lodolo has been solid lately, tossing two quality starts in three outings. Now, he will need to do even more against one of the best-hitting teams in baseball. After Lodolo finishes, he will turn it over to the fifth-best bullpen in baseball. Alexis Diaz has been inconsistent as the closer, going 1-3 with a 4.28 ERA and 22 saves in 24 chances.

The Reds will cover the spread if De La Cruz can batter the baseball, get on base, and electrify the audience. Then, they need Lodolo to avoid making critical mistakes.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers remain the class of the NL Central and are on their way to making the playoffs if they remain consistent. Amazingly, they even have a chance at the top seed in the NL if they sustain their momentum.

William Contreras leads the team in hits and continues to batter the baseball, as he went 1 for 3 on Friday with a run scored. Meanwhile, Willy Adames is still on fire, going 3 for 4 on Friday with a three-run home run and one run scored. Rookie Jackson Chourio is improving and went 0 for 3 on Friday with a walk and a run scored.

Rea has struggled for the most part, nabbing two quality starts over seven outings. However, he has a chance to replicate his last outing against a lineup that has not been consistent. Rea will turn it over to the third-best bullpen in baseball. Devin Williams is back as the closer but has not had a chance to close things out yet.

The Brewers will cover the spread if their top bats can keep consistently producing and driving runners home. Then, they need another good outing from Lodolo.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

Despite being one of the mediocre teams in the majors, the Reds are one of the best in covering the run line, sporting a 64-52 mark going into Saturday, which was the third-best in baseball. The Brewers were 62-53 against the run line going into Saturday, showcasing their ability to win and cover the run line. But the Reds are also 37-20 against the run line on the road, while the Brewers are 28-25 against the run line at home. Because of that and Lodolo's success on the road, we are taking the Reds to cover.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (NA)