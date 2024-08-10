ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an NL Central battle as Nick Martinez and the Cincinnati Reds face Tobias Meyers and the Milwaukee Brewers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Brewers prediction and pick.

Reds-Brewers Projected Starters

Nick Martinez vs. Tobias Meyers

Nick Martinez (6-5) with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Martinez went five innings, giving up four hits. He did not allow a run and took the win over the Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: In two starts and 14 appearances on the road, Martinez is 3-2 with a 2.06 ERA. He also has a .182 opponent batting average.

Tobias Meyers (6-5) with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Meyers went five innings in his last start, giving up four hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender just one run but took the loss to the Nationals.

2024 Home Splits: In seven home starts, Meyers is 2-0 with a 3.62 ERA and a .234 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Brewers Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +126

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How to Watch Reds vs. Brewers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: BSOH/BSWI

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are 15th in the majors in runs scored, while sitting 26th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .228 on the year with 15 home runs and 67 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 18 bases with 56 runs scored. Jeimer Candelario is also having a solid year. He is hitting .228 on the year with 18 home runs and 53 RBIS. He has also scored 45 times in the year. Elly De La Cruz rounds out the best bats of the year. He is hitting .269 on the year with 20 home runs and 50 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 59 bases and scored 77 times this year.

TJ Friedl comes in swinging a hot bat. In the last week, he is hitting .273 with two home runs and ten RBIs. Further, he has scored three times. Tyler Stephenson is also hitting well. He is hitting .320 in the last week with three home runs and eight RBIs. He has scored six times. Elly De La Cruz continues his great season as well. he is hitting .367 in the last week with a .424 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and five RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen four bases and scored seven times in the last week. The Reds offense has been hot in the last week. They have hit .247 with 14 home runs while scoring 40 times in seven games.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers are eighth in the majors in runs scored, while sitting fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Willy Adames has led the way this year. He is hitting .252 this year with a .335 on-base percentage. Adames has 20 home runs, 76 RBIS, 12 stolen bases, and 64 runs scored on the year. William Contreras is also having a great year. He is hitting .285 on the year with 13 home runs and 66 RBIs. Contreras leads the team with a .358 on-base percentage and 73 runs scored. Rhys Hoskins has been solid this year as well. He is hitting just .229 but has a .312 on-base percentage. Hoskins has 19 home runs and 57 RBIs while he has scored 40 times on the year.

William Contreras also comes into the game hot. He is hitting .346 over the last week with two home runs and nine RBIs. He has also scored seven times. Jackson Chourio is also hot. He is hitting .433 with a .469 on-base percentage in the last week. He has two home runs, six RBIs, three stolen bases, and has scored six times. Rounding out the hottest bats is Willy Adames. He is hitting .333 in the last week with a .407 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and five RBIS while scoring seven times this week.

The Brewers have 31 career at-bats against Nick Martinex. They have hit just .194 off him, but do have a .265 on-base percentage. Gary Sanchez has been solid, going two for four with a double and a home run. He also has three RBIs. Sal Frelick is one for two with a double and two RBIs. Meanwhile, William Contreras is two for five with a double and an RBI.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick

While both pitchers in this game are solid, both offensive units are on fire. The Reds are scoring almost six runs per game. The Brewers have hit .332 in the last week and are scoring over seven runs per game. The amazing offense should continue between these two division rivals. Expect a slower start to the game with the starting pitchers, but runs to start coming during the second run through the lineup. Take the over in this one.

Final Reds-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-115)