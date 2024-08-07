ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Milwaukee Brewers will complete their three-game series with the Atlanta Braves on Thursday at Truist Park. It's a potential playoff preview as we share our MLB odds series and make a Brewers-Braves prediction and pick.

Brewers-Braves Projected Starters

Frankie Montas vs. Charlie Morton

Frankie Montas (5-8) with a 5.03 ERA

Last Start: Montas went five innings in his last outing, allowing three earned runs and nine hits while striking out five in a win over the Washington Nationals.

2024 Road Splits: Montas has been slightly worse on the road, going 4-3 with a 5.47 ERA over 11 starts away from Milwaukee.

Charlie Morton (6-6) with a 3.94 ERA

Last Start: Morton dominated in his last outing, going six innings, allowing one run, none earned, and five hits while striking out six and walking two in a win over the Miami Marlins.

2024 Home Splits: Morton has been solid at home, going 4-3 with a 3.00 ERA over 11 starts at Truist Park.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Braves Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-166)

Moneyline: +126

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -148

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Brewers vs. Braves

Time: 12:20 PM ET/9:20 AM PT

TV: Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Since the start of the season, the Brewers have been in first place in the National League Central. They have done this by battering the baseball and pitching efficiently.

William Contreras has had a great season and currently leads the team in hits. He went nuts on Tuesday when he went 3 for 4 with a walk, two doubles, a triple, four RBIs, and two runs in a 10-0 drubbing over the Braves. Now, Contreras looks to keep producing as he faces the Braves in the finale. Rhys Hoskins was also productive in the win on Tuesday, going 2 for 5 with a single, double, and a run.

But Willy Adames was the true hero on Tuesday, going 4 for 5 while blasting two home runs and driving in four. Amazingly, he is on pace to shatter the 20-home run mark for the fourth straight season and has a legitimate chance to hit 30. The Brewers remain solid on offense, even without Christian Yelich, who has been out with a back injury for two weeks.

Montas has struggled recently, not being able to get past the fifth inning in three consecutive starts. Now, he will face an injured but still dangerous Atlanta lineup that can rake the baseball. When Montas finishes, he will turn it over to a bullpen that is third in baseball in team ERA. Trevor Megill has been the closer for the majority of the season, but Devin Williams is back and looking to get some saves.

The Brewers will cover the spread if Contreas, Adames, and Hoskins can keep producing and drive in some runs. Then, they need Montas to avoid making mistakes down the heart of the plate.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have somehow remained in contention despite losing Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. for the season. Also, they recently lost Ozzie Albies for an undetermined amount of time. But their grip on the wildcard is slipping, and they have fallen from the top spot to the final spot over the last few weeks, thanks to the rise of the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Unfortunately, their offense is not what it once was.

Marcell Ozuna is still amazing. He came into Wednesday batting .297 with 32 home runs, 86 RBIs, and 69 runs. However, he has had to carry this team on his back, given how much the rest of his offense has struggled. Austin Riley has not been a good hitter this season, relative to last season. Currently, he is hitting .261 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 54 runs. Matt Olson has also fallen on hard times. Sadly, he is batting just .228 with 18 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 48 runs. Riley and Olson need to step their game up to help Ozuna.

Morton has been solid lately, with two quality starts in three outings. However, he has had mixed results against the Brewers, going 5-8 with a 3.91 ERA over 17 games in his career. When Morton turns the ball over, he will rely on a bullpen that is still second in baseball in team ERA. Raisel Iglesias is still the man in Atlanta, sporting a 1-1 record with a 1.73 ERA and 23 saves in 25 chances.

The Braves will cover the spread if Ozuna continues to batter the baseball and Riley and Olson help him out. Next, they need a good outing from Morton.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Brewers came into Wednesday with a run-line record of 59-53, while the Braves were only 50-62. Also, the Brewers were 32-28 against the run line on the road, while the Braves were just 22-33 against the run line at home. The Brewers have been the better team, especially lately. However, Morton has been the better pitcher when compared to Montas. We expect the Braves to finish the season strong, with Morton helping them cover the spread.

Final Brewers-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+138)