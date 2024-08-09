The Milwaukee Brewers continue to perform like one of the best teams in baseball, as they have for most of this season. After sweeping a three-game series against their fellow playoff contender, the Atlanta Braves, the Brewers are leading the NL Central with a 65-49 record. Their offense was absolutely electric according to X (formerly Twitter) account OptaSTATS.

“In the 3-game series in Atlanta, the @Brewers offense piled up: 52 hits 34 runs 19 walks 8 home runs 6 stolen bases,” stated @OptaSTATS. “No other team in MLB history has reached all of those numbers over any 3-game span.”

Led by multiple stars such as Jackson Chourio and Willy Adames, the Brewers scored more than eight runs in each victory. If Milwaukee's offense can continue this torrid rate, then it certainly wouldn't be a stretch to see the Brew Crew make a deep run into October.

Jackson Chourio, Willy Adames spearhead explosive offense

Let's take a look at the stat lines of a few Brewers' starters, shall we? Starting with Chourio, the NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner. The left fielder hit second on Tuesday and Thursday, and leadoff Wednesday. Over the trio of games, Chourio went 8 for 16 with five runs scored, two home runs and four RBIs. So, he had a .500 batting average. Safe to say, that's a pretty good clip.

Adames, the starting shortstop, is a star in his own right. The subject of frequent trade rumors over the last year or so, he's allowed his play to showcase why he deserves to stay in Milwaukee long-term. The veteran infielder led the team with three home runs and was second in RBIs with five total. With the core that the Brew Crew's brass is building, Adames deserves to be a part of the next set of contending teams in Milwaukee.

William Contreras, Joey Ortiz also star in series sweep

Contreras was another standout for the Brewers at Truist Park. The NL All-Star Game starter at catcher, Contreras went 7 for 15 with five runs scored. He also hit a home run and knocked in seven runners, which was a team high. He also caught two of the three games and served as designated hitter in the other. There are very few teams who would let their catcher served as the designated hitter in their day off.

Ortiz has been a revelation since coming over in the offseason trade that sent ace starter Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles. The infielder (he logged starts at both shortstop and third base in the series) also hit .500, going 7 for 14 with two runs scored and four RBIs. As long as he performs at the level he has shown so far this season, the former Orioles prospect could be a long-term piece of the puzzle in Milwaukee.