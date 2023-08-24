The Cincinnati Reds take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Reds Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds Diamondbacks.

The Cincinnati Reds and Arizona Diamondbacks are going to be part of the most fun story in the 2023 MLB season this September. There is only one week left in August, and it's almost certain that we will have a tense, close race for at least two of the National League wild card spots.

The National League wild card race owns a number of components. The Philadelphia Phillies look solid for the first wild card spot. Then it's a five-team free-for-all for the next two spots. The Reds and Diamondbacks are in a five-way roller-derby adventure. They join the San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Miami Marlins in a group of teams which is separated by just two games. Five teams separated by two games will battle to see which two teams make the playoffs. The top two in this group of five will advance, and the lower three will be left out.

The good news for each of these teams is that they are unlikely to fall a large number of games out of the wild card, barring a long losing streak or an opponent's huge winning streak. The bad news is that even if they trail by just one or two games, they might have to climb past two or three teams in late September, which means that if they need a good scoreboard outcome, they will have to depend on multiple games instead of only one. Chasing one team means that one favorable out-of-town score can dramatically improve postseason odds. Battling four other teams means the Reds have to be reasonably consistent over the next five weeks. It's the same for the D-Backs.



Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The performance of the Reds earlier this week on the beginning of a long Western road trip was very impressive. The Reds swept the Los Angeles Angels with very strong work from their bullpen, which picked up the starters and did not give up any big late-game hits. Elly De La Cruz hit a three-run homer and a three-run triple on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader, powering the Reds to a win and setting the stage for a sweep which enabled them to gain ground on all the teams they are battling for a National League wild card berth. The Reds passed their first test on the road, three time zones away from Ohio, on this late August trip. If people were expecting this team to get tired, Cincinnati proved them wrong.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks lost 19 of their first 24 games after the All-Star break. Was this team going to bounce back or crumble? How about winning 9 of 11 games to turn the tide? How about sweeping a two-game series against the American League West-leading Texas Rangers? How about coming back against the Rangers in the ninth and 11th innings on Monday night to win? The Diamondbacks have offered a very strong response to their horrific four-week stretch. This is a revived team. It had a day off on Wednesday while the Reds played a doubleheader in Anaheim. Arizona is fresher and is in a much better position than Cincinnati.

Final Reds-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are rested and confident, but Merrill Kelly — their starter in this game — did not look good in his previous start. Take a pass on this game. Enjoy it as a fan, not a bettor.

Final Reds-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5