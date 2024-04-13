The Cincinnati Reds take on the Chicago White Sox. Our MLB odds series has our Reds White Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Reds White Sox.
The Chicago White Sox are going through a total rebuild, and what's more is that with the injury bug hitting the roster, the White Sox are utterly toothless right now. First, the organizational changes made in the past 12 months were substantial. Owner Jerry Reinsdorf reshuffled his front office last year, firing vice president Ken Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. The White Sox started over from a structural standpoint. Dylan Cease went to the San Diego Padres, signaling a willingness to tear things down, accumulate prospects, and begin again. In the first few weeks of the new season, the White Sox have lost their best player, Luis Robert, to injury. Yoan Moncada, another prominent slugger, is also out. The White Sox simply do not have a lot of available, healthy, big-league-caliber players. Their batting order is thin, and their bullpen is a mess. The White Sox blew 5-0 leads twice to the Cleveland Guardians earlier this week. They won one of those games but lost the other. Then they lost to the Reds 11-1 on Friday night in the first game of the series. Through two weeks of play in the 2024 season, the White Sox and the Miami Marlins are clearly the two worst teams in the big leagues. It is going to be a long spring and summer on the south side of Chicago.
Here are the Reds-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Reds-White Sox Odds
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+122)
Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-146)
Over: 8 (-120)
Under: 8 (-102)
How To Watch Reds vs White Sox
TV: Bally Sports Ohio (Reds) / NBC Sports Chicago (White Sox) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 2:10 p.m. ET/11:10 a.m. PT
*Watch Reds-White Sox LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread
The White Sox are simply a disaster. No Luis Robert and no Yoan Moncada is a recipe for disaster. The Sox can't hit consistently. They can't pitch consistently. They can't do much of anything right. This team looks certain to lose at least 100 games. It's a smoking crater in the Windy City. The Reds bashed this team by 10 runs on Friday, but they have to win by only two runs to cover the spread. Given how terrible the White Sox are, it doesn't seem like that much of a stretch to take the Reds on the run line and feel very confident, even though the Reds might be nothing more than a .500 team this season, similar to last year. This is less about trusting the Reds and a lot more about betting against the Red Sox. MLB bettors should do really well betting against Chicago this season. You would have done really well if you bet against the Sox on Friday. Why not continue into Saturday?
Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread
The White Sox are a very bad team. However, starting pitcher Garrett Crochet has been very good for them. He is one of the very, very few bright spots on this roster. Crochet has started this season in good form. He could throw a strong game, limit the Reds' offense, and put the White Sox in a good position to win.
Final Reds-White Sox Prediction & Pick
If the Sox were throwing anyone else but Crochet, this would be an easy Reds pick on the run line. As is, stay away from this game.
Final Reds-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5