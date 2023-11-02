The first Remnant 2 DLC The Awakened King has been announced, with its release date revealed alongside future DLC plans.

The first Remnant 2 DLC is coming this November, with two more DLC packs arriving later on. The new Remnant 2 DLC will be called The Awakened King and will have a release date of November 14, 2023.

The Remnant 2 The Awakened King Release Date: November 14, 2023

This new DLC revisits the story of The One True King, an important background character in Losomn. The King, who has been betrayed by his trusted advisors and has fallen into a coma state, has been awakened, now looking for retribution for the royal crimes committed towards him. His cursed castle materializes on the shores of a Dran coastal town, which then grips the entire locale, causing the weather to go haywire, bringing in storms and turbulent tides. His arrival also brought about new creatures, emerging from the abyss, representing new horrors that players have never seen before in the game.

The Remnant 2 DLC The Awakened King will add a new storyline, new quests, new dungeons, and a new area within the World of Losmn, as well as enemies and bosses. As the players learn more about the One True King and understand his connection with the Root, they also gain the new Ritualist Archetype, excelling at utilizing status effects. To pair well with the new class, players will also gain access to new items and weapons, most of which they can find in Losomn itself.

The Remnant 2 DLC The Awakened King will be released on November 14, 2023, simultaneously on all platforms that the game is available on, for $9.99. Players will also be able to purchase a DLC Bundle for $24.99 which will automatically unlock two more planned DLCs for the game. Those who purchased the Ultimate Edition of the game immediately gain access to all DLCs at no additional cost.

The game is available now on PC through Steam, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X. A procedural shooter that has a lot of secrets, The Remnant 2 was received well by critics and fans alike, currently holding a Metascore of 80 at Metacritic.