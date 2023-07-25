Remnant 2 offers a wide variety of scenarios for its main campaign, chosen at random, giving players different experiences to go through in their personal campaigns. This gives the game a lot of replayability and encourages players to work through their friends' campaigns together and revisit the same worlds in hopes of experiencing new events and earning new loot. One of these worlds is Losomn, a magical kingdom ruled by Fae. Toward the end of this scenario, players get to choose who they will face as the world's final boss: Faelin or Faerin. Both are imposters and pretenders of the One True King, sitting on the Throne not meant for them. Still, the only way forward is to help one of the two by slaying the other. Choosing which side to sit on in this conflict will not affect the game's main story in any way, but it does dictate what kind of loot the player will get for their troubles.

Remnant 2 Guide: Choosing between Faelin and Faerin

To reach the final boss fight of Losomn, players will have to find Faelin's Mural Mask and Faerin's Mural Mask through the different scenarios available to them in the world. Once they have the pair of masks, the player will have to go to either the Beatific Palace or the Malefic Palace and place the masks in their respective slots in front of the giant door in the courtyard.

Depending on which door the player goes through, the final boss of Losomn will change. If the player enters through the Beatific Palace, they will end up in the Beatific Gallery and face Faelin. On the flip side, players will end up in the Malefic Gallery if they enter through the Malefic Palace.

Thankfully, players can still beg off the fight before challenging either Pretenders, and they can return to the courtyard to switch between the Malefic and Beatific versions of Losomn with just the pull of the lever in the middle of the circle at the courtyard. You can even switch between the two bosses even after attempting to beat one and losing, which means until you've defeated the world's final boss, you can still switch between Faelin and Faerin.

Remnant 2: Losomn Final Boss Rewards

Now, depending on who you actually defeat you will get a different set of rewards. In the table below, we summarized the rewards you can get from completing the final boss in Losomn.

Palace Opponent Reward for beating the Boss Reward received after talking to Faelin/Faerin Beatific Faelin Imposter's Heart Faerin's Sigil Malefic Faerin Melded Hilt Faelin's Sigil

Challenging the Beatific Palace's Faelin Rewards: After beating Faelin, you will receive the Imposter's Heart as a drop. This is a unique crafting material that you can bring back to Ward 13 to forge Deceit, a powerful long gun that deals tremendous damage from long range and has a mod that keeps you safe in melee range of opponents. Return to Faerin by traveling to the Malefic Gallery and inform him of the death of his rival and you will receive the ring called Faerin's Sigil. Faerin's Sigil enhances critical and weakspot hits, generating an additional 10% mod power with each successful hit.

Challenging the Malefic Palace's Faerin Rewards: On the flip side, beating Faerin will have him drop the Melded Hilt. This is also a unique crafting material that you can bring back to Ward 13 to forge Godsplitter, a powerful melee weapon that has a mod that exploits the weakness of opponents by tarnishing their blood and marking them for future attacks from the Godsplitter. Return to Faelin by traveling to the Beatific Gallery and inform him o the death of his rival and you will receive the ring called Faelin's Sigil. Faelin's Sigil generates 10% additional mod power on critical and weak spot hits, which works well with the Godsplitter.

