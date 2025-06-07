After months of speculation and rumors, Aaron Rodgers is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler. The sides agreed to a one-year deal on Thursday. He's looking to team up with head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to get the Steelers back to the playoffs and hopefully chase down one more Lombardi Trophy. On Saturday, the team and NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed via X (formerly Twitter) that Rodgers would wear number eight with the black and gold.

“New #Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will wear #8,” reposted Anderson on the social media site. “Photo via @Steelers.”

After wearing number 12 for most of his career with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers changed to number eight once he joined the New York Jets a couple years ago. This was in deference to Hall of Famer Joe Namath, the legendary Jets signal caller. Now, in Pittsburgh, it seems he will defer to Terry Bradshaw, another Hall of Famer, and once again wear number eight. Will this run with the number end better than it did in the Big Apple?

Can Aaron Rodgers and Arthur Smith take Steelers' offense to new heights?

Smith and Tomlin certainly hope that is the case. Steelers GM Omar Khan likely does as well. However, the last two seasons in New York has shown a Rodgers in clear decline. An Achilles tear basically wiped out his entire first season in Gang Green, while last season might have been even more nightmarish. It was clear that Rodgers was battling Father Time, and he couldn't carry a Jets team that was falling apart. Once the season was over, both sides needed a fresh start, and they decided to do just that.

With new offensive pieces in place such as wide receiver DK Metcalf and rookie running back Kaleb Johnson, Rodgers is the latest starter added. The offensive line is hoping to have former first round picks Troy Fautanu and Broderick Jones Jr. continue to evolve at tackles, while Zach Frazier also looks to prove himself at center. Can Rodgers and Smith team up to get this unit back to the postseason? If they can, then Rodgers might ride off into the sunset with one last Lombardi Trophy.