Some people don't like doing WWE Mount Rushmore exercises, but Idris Elba named John Cena — his Heads of State co-star — on his for the professional wrestling company.

Elba and Cena were interviewed by Complex. While Cena declined to name his, Elba named Cena, Hulk Hogan, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as his Mount Rushmore. Even Cena had to acknowledge the list — “All right, that's a good four people. I don't see a monument that exists with those four people, but that's a great one,” he said.

Cena dodged the question, not wanting to reveal his WWE Mount Rushmore. He named the four former presidents on Mount Rushmore: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

When pressed for a real answer, an off-screen crew member said, “No, you have to give it for the fans,” Cena reasoned, “That's the Mount Rushmore I see! You can't tell me how to feel!”

Idris Elba's new movie with WWE star John Cena

Currently, Elba and Cena are promoting their new movie, Heads of State. In the film, Elba plays the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Cena plays the President of the United States.

While they differ in backgrounds and ideologies, they have to work together against a global conspiracy. They are targets of a threat greater than their differences.

In addition to Elba and Cena, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jack Quaid also star in Heads of State. It was directed by Hardcore Henry and Nobody filmmaker Ilya Naishuller.

Previously, Elba and Cena also starred in another movie together. They were in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad in 2021, which spawned the Cena-led Peacemaker spin-off.

Cena is currently in the second half of his farewell tour from WWE. He is in the midst of his record-setting 17th world championship run as well.

He beat Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 to break his tie with Ric Flair. Since winning the title, Cena has feuded with Randy Orton and R-Truth.

At Night of Champions, Cena successfully defended the championship against his longtime rival, CM Punk. It was not a clean win, as Cena took advantage of interference from Seth Rollins, the 2025 Money in the Bank winner.