With the recent injury to WWE star Chad Gable, someone has to take up the El Grande Americano mantle, and former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser may have dropped a bombshell tease.

He took to his Instagram Stories (via WrestleLamia on X, formerly Twitter) to share a picture from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Interestingly, he is getting an Americano coffee drink from a machine, leading to fan speculation.

Ludwig Kaiser via IG Interesting choice of Coffee 🤭 pic.twitter.com/b0sy2oJfRS — Wrestlelamia.com (@wrestlelamia) July 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

This added fuel to the fire that Kaiser is Americano. The role was originally played by Gable, but someone had to take over it in his absence. During the June 30, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Americano was seen backstage. While he was masked, it was obvious that Kaiser was the one under the mask.

Is Ludwig Kaiser WWE's El Grande Americano?

All signs point to Kaiser being the new Americano. He appeared backstage during the June 30 edition of RAW, and it was clear he was under the mask. During the show, Kaiser also leaned into the internet frenzy he caused, asking, “What's all the fuss about?!” on X.

We will have to see how WWE handles it from here. Will they act like Kaiser is the same Americano that Gable played? Or will there be an explanation for his change in height?

Either way, Kaiser is probably just happy to be back on screen. He had not been seen on RAW since March 2025, and he has not competed in a televised match since April 28, 2025. He took part in the 2025 André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

It is unclear why Kaiser was kept off WWE TV for so long. That usually does not bode well for Superstars, but he now appears set to be in a marquee spot on the card.

Kaiser was previously part of Imperium with Gunther. While Kaiser kicked Giovanni Vinci out of the group, the group appears to have disbanded as of December 2024. Gunther wanted Kaiser to pave his own path, and becoming Americano appears to be the direction Kaiser went.

Meanwhile, the “Ring General” is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in his second reign. Gunther just beat Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.