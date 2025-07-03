With the recent injury to WWE star Chad Gable, someone has to take up the El Grande Americano mantle, and former Imperium member Ludwig Kaiser may have dropped a bombshell tease.

He took to his Instagram Stories (via WrestleLamia on X, formerly Twitter) to share a picture from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Interestingly, he is getting an Americano coffee drink from a machine, leading to fan speculation.

This added fuel to the fire that Kaiser is Americano. The role was originally played by Gable, but someone had to take over it in his absence. During the June 30, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, Americano was seen backstage. While he was masked, it was obvious that Kaiser was the one under the mask.

Is Ludwig Kaiser WWE's El Grande Americano?

All signs point to Kaiser being the new Americano. He appeared backstage during the June 30 edition of RAW, and it was clear he was under the mask. During the show, Kaiser also leaned into the internet frenzy he caused, asking, “What's all the fuss about?!” on X.

We will have to see how WWE handles it from here. Will they act like Kaiser is the same Americano that Gable played? Or will there be an explanation for his change in height?

Either way, Kaiser is probably just happy to be back on screen. He had not been seen on RAW since March 2025, and he has not competed in a televised match since April 28, 2025. He took part in the 2025 André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

WWE star Ludwig Kaiser at the Royal Rumble.
Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

It is unclear why Kaiser was kept off WWE TV for so long. That usually does not bode well for Superstars, but he now appears set to be in a marquee spot on the card.

Kaiser was previously part of Imperium with Gunther. While Kaiser kicked Giovanni Vinci out of the group, the group appears to have disbanded as of December 2024. Gunther wanted Kaiser to pave his own path, and becoming Americano appears to be the direction Kaiser went.

Meanwhile, the “Ring General” is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in his second reign. Gunther just beat Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time.

More WWE News
WWE star Roman Reigns, whose hiatus may be due to the birth of a new baby.
Real reason for WWE star Roman Reigns’ hiatus revealedAndrew Korpan ·
WWE star Roman Reigns and silhouette of his biggest rival Cody Rhodes, who may star in the upcoming Street Fighter movie with him.
WWE rumors: Roman Reigns’ biggest rival set to join him in Street Fighter movieAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Chad Gable, who is recovering after his surgery for his injury and could return soon.
WWE star makes bold return promise after surgery for injuryAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Jey Uso, who botched Cody Rhodes' birthday celebration, at the Royal Rumble.
WWE star Jey Uso hilariously botches Cody Rhodes’ birthday celebrationAndrew Korpan ·
Injured WWE Superstar Liv Morgan, who is currently out with a shoulder injury, who got a message from her Judgment Day stablemate Finn Bálor.
WWE Tag Team Champ sends message to injured Liv MorganAndrew Korpan ·
WWE Superstar Karrion Kross, whose wife Scarlett congratulated him after his Night of Champions match.
Rising WWE star’s wife is ‘proud’ after Night of Champions showingAndrew Korpan ·