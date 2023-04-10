Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Resident Evil Village finally loses the Denuvo DRM system, making it much easier to run for lower-end computers.

Resident Evil Village, or RE8, originally launched with the controversial Denuvo Digital Rights Management (DRM) system, a system that prevents players from tampering with the game’s files. It is mostly used by developers and publishers to prevent their games from being cracked and pirated, which makes it a pretty infamous tool in many circles. This is to encourage fans to purchase a legal copy of the game.

However, this tool doesn’t just inconvenience pirates. It also inconveniences the people who are supposed to experience the game with no hitches – those who paid for the game to play it. Denuvo is very infamous for its very intrusive measures, which sees the tool use kernel-based drivers that can increase the toll on computer hardware and consequently slow down gameplay. When the game originally released, Resident Evil Village fans decried Capcom for including Denuvo in the package as many experienced performance issues due to the presence of the DRM software.

Now, almost after two years after its release, Resident Evil Village finally loses its Denuvo system, as first reported by Dark Side of Gaming. This has since been confirmed by steamdb’s analysis of the files, and was reported by VGC. This potentially makes the game much easier to crack, although copies of the game have been distributed online on various platforms not long after its original release in 2021.

Capcom did not announce this change and has not made any official comment about the game losing its DRM System, but it’s not surprising given that they’ve done the same for other games like Resident Evil 2 Remake, Resident Evil 3 Remake, Devil May Cry 5, and Monster Hunter World. Most likely, it’s a licensing arrangement that Capcom no longer wants to keep around.

It’s not like getting the game out now to more people who’ve been waiting for this moment will hurt the game at all. After all, exposure, regardless of how a fan gets their hands on the game, would benefit the promotion of the franchise that the game belongs to – potentially increasing chances of sale of other games in the series, like the recently-released Resident Evil 4 Remake. And it’s not like Capcom hasn’t sold enough copies of Resident Evil Village yet – so it feels like they no longer care so much at this point, so might as well.