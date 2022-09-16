Resident Evil Village Third Person Mode Showcased in TGS 2022

During their presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2022, Capcom showcased the much-awaited third-person mode for Resident Evil Village. Keep reading to learn more about this showcase, along with Resident Evil Gold Edition, Resident Evil Switch, VR, and Mac, and Resident Evil 4.

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition

The gold edition of Resident Evil Village will include the Winters’ expansion. Winters’ Expansion will have three new major features. The first feature is the long-awaited third-person game mode. Starting from Resident Evil 4, the game series adopted a third-person perspective. This is an upgrade from the first three games’ fixed camera angles and tank control scheme. When Resident Evil VII came out, it switched to a first-person perspective. Resident Evil VIII followed suit. This decision has been very divisive amongst the fan base, with some players going as far as making mods to play change the game to a third-person perspective. Thankfully, the game now has an official third-person mode. Players can now play or replay the game from this new perspective, showing Ethan in all his dad glory.

The expansion will also include Shadows of Rose, set 16 years after the base game’s events. In it, you play as Rose, as she explores a world inside the mind of the Megamycete. The enemies in this story are capable of defeating Rose in one attack, so players must use her powers to help them survive. Finally, the expansion includes The Mercenaries Additional Orders. This introduces new stages and new playable characters. Players can now play as Lady Dimitrescu and Lord Heissenburg, antagonists that the player encounters in the main game.

The Gold Edition will launch on October 28, 2022 on Playstation, Xbox, and Steam. Players who already own the base game can instead just buy the Winters Expansion itself (Playstation, Xbox, Steam)

Resident Evil Cloud

As mentioned in our previous article, Capcom is also planning to release Resident Evil to the Nintendo Switch via Cloud gaming alongside the release of Winters’ Expansion on October 28, 2022. The expansion, however, will be available for the Cloud version on December 2, 2022. A demo is already up for trial on the Nintendo Game Store. This move is meant to introduce a new player base to the recent Resident Evil games. Other than Resident Evil Village, the team is also developing cloud versions for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7. There is no release date yet for these three games, although it is expected to release within the year.

Resident Evil Village additional platforms

Resident Evil Village will now be available on Mac devices that have Apple silicon in them. This is in line with Capcom’s goal to let as many players as possible play Resident Evil games. The full list of compatible devices is as follows:

MacBook Pro (13-inch, M2, 2022)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Pro, 2021) / MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M1 Max, 2021) MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Pro, 2021) / MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Max, 2021)

MacBook Pro (14-inch, M1 Max, 2021) MacBook Pro (13-inch, M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M2, 2022) / MacBook Air (M1, 2020)

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) iMac (24-inch, M1, 2021)

Mac mini (M1, 2020)

Mac Studio (M1 Max, 2022) / Mac Studio (M1 Ultra, 2022）

Other than Mac, the game will also be playable on Playstation VR2, meant to give further immersion to the game.

Resident Evil 4 update

We will be receiving more news regarding the Resident Evil 4 Remake in next month’s Resident Evil Showcase. Slated for release next year, the game will now also include a Playstation 4 port. Originally, the game was only going to be released on PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5.

That’s all for the update. For more Resident Evil related news, click here.