jResident Evil 4 Remake is finally confirmed, and its announcement came with a release date. Leon is back to save Ashley all over again.

Resident Evil 4 Remake Release Date: March 24, 2023

Resident Evil 4 Remake will release on March 24, 2023. It is now available for pre-order on PC, PS4, PS5, and the Xbox Series X|S. If players buy the PS4 version of the game, it can be upgraded to the PS5 version at no additional cost. The game is also being developed for the PSVR2, which currently has no release date announced.

Resident Evil 4 Remake headlined the June Sony State of Play with its first official trailer, allowing the showcase to start as strong as it possibly could. With this game opening the show, adrenaline shot up for all audiences and it became clear that this showcase is going to be a heavy-hitter, setting the tone for the rest of the thirty-minute or so presentation. The recently concluded Resident Evil Showcase also had details about the remake. This includes an updated trailer and some gameplay previews.

Resident Evil 4 is arguably the most popular Resident Evil game of all time, and there’s no other character more iconic than Leon Kennedy in the Resident Evil franchise. Now, Leon is back, saving Ashley all over again, shooting Ganados in the head, this time in full 4K UHD.

Remaking Resident Evil 4 next is the logical choice for Capcom, especially since they’ve already launched Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 2 remakes before it. That it’s also working on Resident Evil Village DLC content appears to not affect the production pipeline so much, although that might also explain why this remake won’t be coming out until next year.

Although being announced on the June 2022 Sony State of Play, this game will also be arriving on PC and Xbox Series X with no timed exclusivity. This is great news for all fans. However, what Microsoft consoles and PC players won’t be able to experience is the upcoming Resident Evil 4 Remake PSVR2 game. Well, at least not until praydog gets to work on yet another VR masterpiece on this one several months after this game gets released/