Liam Neeson's thriller films have utilized almost every vehicle known to man — we've had Taken on a train, plane, and on ice to name a few — but his latest, Retribution, keeps the pedal to the metal in what appears to be a Speed reboot.

The Retribution trailer begins with Neeson driving his two children played by Avatar: The Way of Water standout Jack Champion and Wonder Woman actress Lilly Aspell when he gets a mysterious phone call. The person on the other end of the line tells Matt (Neeson) that there's a bomb under his seat. Before he can continue, Matt hangs up the phone and a car on the street explodes — setting the stakes up immediately.

“Do I have your attention?” asks the mysterious voice.

After receiving another phone call that he actually answers, Matt calls his wife to warn her of the situation and he attempts to take pictures to see what's underneath his seat. He's then led to a desolate area where one of his friends sits in another car. The caller tells Matt to kill the man or he'll be killed himself. When Matt resists, his friend's car explodes, killing him anyway. Fair or not, Matt is now a murderer, the caller reminds him.

To make the whole situation worse, Matt now has the cops following him as well. The fact that he recently lost money for his clients in his job only makes him look shadier. Neeson's natural father instincts kick in during the tail end of the trailer when he grows, “No you're not [in control], you hurt my daughter you son of a b***h — I will kill you.”

Liam Neeson has been a fixture of the action genre for over a decade now. Retribution looks like a nice break from his recent Briarcliff-Open Road Films collaborations like Honest Thief, The Marksman, Blacklight, Memory, and Marlowe, and a return to Lionsgate for him.

Retribution will be released on August 25.