The Dallas Cowboys have to fill their void at head coach, and with much buzz about Colorado football coach Deion Sanders potentially taking the job, Rex Ryan threw out the name Anthony Lynn as a potential name on ESPN. First, he spoke on Sanders' potential fit.

“I mean listen, I would love for Deion to get a job here,” Rex Ryan said on ESPN. “He'd obviously have to bring in NFL assistant coaches and change up the guys that he has on his current staff and things, but I mean nobody's gonna sit back and look at, ‘oh really? What do you know?' No, he's one of the greatest players in the history of our game, so they're gonna have that natural respect.”

When it comes to Lynn and the Cowboys, Ryan made a pitch based on what he knows from his time spent with him. Lynn was a running backs coach for the New York Jets on Ryan's staff in 2009-2012, and became the assistant head coach in 2013. He followed Ryan to the Buffalo Bills in 2015, before being hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. With the Chargers, Lynn had a 33-31 record.

“Watch out for Anthony Lynn, and I'm gonna tell you, Anthony Lynn is a way better football coach than many people give him credit for,” Ryan said. “He did a really good job with the Chargers, and I think people forget that he has a winning record as a head coach with the Chargers. And I'm just telling you, Jerry is going to be comfortable with him. He's been in that organization for a while, I think that's important. Anthony would know what he's getting into and he is a dang leader of men. Some of these other guys in the shot, I'm not so sure. But Anthony Lynn I think makes perfect sense here. He's an outstanding coach. I had the opportunity, he was with me for several years. I think he's one of the finest coaches in the NFL.”

Lynn is currently the running backs coach for the Washington Commanders, but he is an experienced head coach who could be an intriguing candidate for the Cowboys. He did spend the 2005 and 2006 season in Dallas as the running backs coach, so he has knowledge of how the organization works, as Ryan pointed out.

It will be interesting to see who the Cowboys eventually hire for their head coaching vacancy.