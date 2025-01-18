The Dallas Cowboys have been active in their search of the best candidate for the head coach position. Deion Sanders is on their radar, as the interview process received a big update.

If Cowboys want to schedule a formal interview with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach, they need approval from the university's Athletic Director and notify the league office, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

“From a procedural standpoint, if the #Dallas Cowboys desire to formally interview Deion Sanders they'd have to first get approval from Colorado's Athletic Director and also inform the league office, before said interview, per league source,” Anderson reported.

Sanders finished the second year of his five-year contract with Colorado, having embraced the head coaching title in 2022.

Cowboys look to be strong in 2025 amid pursuit of Deion Sanders

With Deion Sanders' strong connections to the Cowboys, having played for them from 1995 to 1999, it is no surprise to see the organization attempt to recruit him to lead the direction of the franchise.

Besides the high expectations, the situation would be a solid one for Sanders to insert himself into. The roster has quality star players in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons among others that would allow the head coach to maximize the talent on the team.

What the team is looking for is a coach who can get them over the hump. After five seasons with Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys went 49-35 which only saw them win one playoff game in four attempts.

And it is now apparent Sanders can build a team to become a winner. He did that in two seasons with the Buffaloes, having them go 9-4 in 2024 following a 4-8 record the prior year. With Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, and Lajohntay Wester making a big part of Colorado's potent offense, Deion will look to bring that entertaining style of football in full force.

The Cowboys wish to return to their peak status as Super Bowl contenders, something they haven't done since the 1990s. If that goal could involve Sanders, and if he wishes to embark on that journey, the franchise could be set for 2025 and beyond.