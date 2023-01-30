Rhea Ripley is an Australian professional wrestler currently signed with WWE. She is a true young star for the company, being just 26 years old at this time. Before WWE, Ripley spent four years on the independent circuit, before becoming a part of the biggest wrestling company in the world. Now, she is one of the most decorated current wrestlers on the roster, and she also has her whole career ahead of her, starting with WWE just six years ago. With her making the headlines due to a win in the Women’s Royal Rumble, it would be interesting to see how successful she was in terms of finances. Let’s take a look at Rhea Ripley’s net worth in 2023.

Rhea Ripley’s net worth in 2023 (estimated): $1 million

The net worth of Rhea Ripley, as estimated by various sources including Give Me Sport, is around $1 million. Now, this figure is fairly small in comparison with her male colleagues and some of her female colleagues, but Ripley is just starting out. The first part of her career with WWE was incredible, as she captured title after title, and this Royal Rumble win is now a good sign that we can expect much more from the Australian young talent in the near future. Usually, the winner of the Rumble match gets a significant push, so there is little doubt that Ripley will be a main event star going forward. Before we get to the championships and wins, let’s look at the roots of Rhea Ripley’s career and how she got to this success and net worth.

Rhea Ripley was born in Adelaide, Australia, on the 11th of October, 1996. Her real name, which was her wrestling name in the independent circuit, is Demi Bennett. Not much is known about her early life, but what is known is that her career in wrestling began in part due to The Miz, which she cites as her inspiration for the sport.

Additionally, during her upbringing, wrestling was not the only passion that Ripley had, as she was also active in soccer, netball, swimming, rugby, and karate. While Australia is bare for opportunities in wrestling, Ripley soon managed to break through in the Riot City Wrestling promotion, starting there in 2013. Until 2017, she spent time in the promotion, winning a few titles on the way there.

Rhea Ripley’s record and talent were undeniable, so in 2017, WWE came calling for the prospect of signing her. In her first two years in the company, she participated in the Mae Young Classic, being eliminated in the first round in 2017, and reaching the final in 2019. As NXT UK was being created at the time, Ripley soon moved on there and won the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Championship. Overall, in her two-year reign in NXT UK, Ripley proved her talent and almost single-handedly carried the promotion, before being recalled to NXT in the US. That happened in 2019 and she immediately took advantage, joining the fight for the NXT Women’s Championship, which she won.

In 2021, it was time for Rhea Ripley to move on to the main roster, as her overall wrestling skill outgrew the developmental brands. Right away, Ripley was put in the discussion for the Raw Women’s Championship, which she won right off the bat. After 98 days of holding the title and some unsuccessful defenses, Ripley teamed up with Nikki A.S.H. and began their battle for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. They did win the titles in September 2021 but lost them in November of the same year. Next up in her career and to this day, Rhea Ripley has been part of The Judgement Day, a wrestling stable that also includes Finn Balor, Dominic Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

Of course, aside from the championships she has won, Rhea Ripley’s biggest success came in 2023 when she won the Women’s Royal Rumble. She also made history, becoming the only women’s division wrestler to win the Royal Rumble match despite being first in the ring. It is unclear where WWE will lead this storyline, but it will be great to see Rhea Ripley back in the spotlight, as her inclusion in The Judgement Day somewhat got her away from the title discussions she should be in.

There are some estimates online in terms of what kind of income Ripley brings home. For instance, Sportskeeda reports that her salary is around $250,000, but that does not include her merch sales, which should be much better now in this upcoming push, and her other endorsements. With Ripley just being 26 at this time, her stock in the company and overall marketability will steadily rise in the future.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Rhea Ripley’s net worth in 2023?