Heading into the first “Premium Live Event” of the calendar year, Rhea Ripley made a bold prediction that regardless of where she was picked to enter the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble, “The Nightmare” would run the table and secure the win and a spot main eventing one of the two nights of WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately for Ripley, that prediction proved a little harder to make good on than she initially assumed, as, in a cruel twist of fate, her name was called first, beginning the match against Liv Morgan and weathering 28 other superstars, including a returning Nia Jax and Chelsea Green, fresh off an impressive run across the indies with her husband, Matt Cardona.

Though she didn’t take part in every elimination, Ripley did find herself alive in the final three, when everyone but Morgan and Asuka, now back in her dark clown character from Japan, all duked it out for the win and a guaranteed spot at WrestleMania 39. Fighting for their literal survival outside of the run, Asuka thought she had the upper hand when sprayed the blue mist at Ripley, but “The Nightmare” ducked down and the mist instead hit Morgan, who was blinded for the remainder of the match. From there, Asuka was dropped, and Morgan made her way over to try to attack Ripley – blind – but she too found herself on the wrong side of “The Nightmare,” as Ripley threw her legs around Morgan’s head and catapulted her to the floor next to a laughing Asuka.

After making good on her word heading into the Royal Rumble, only one question remains for Ripley: who is she going to challenge at WrestleMania 39?