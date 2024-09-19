ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an AAC conference battle as Rice faces Army. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Rice-Army prediction and pick.

Rice comes into the game sitting at 1-2 on the year. They would open up against instate rival Sam Houston. Sam Houston took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and would lead 24-7 at the half. Rice would add a touchdown in the third quarter, but would not score again, falling 34-14. They would then face Texas Southern and dominate the game. Rice would win 69-7. Last week, they would be on the road to Houston. Rice struggled to score once again. They would not score just 1:08 left in the game, falling 33-7.

Meanwhile, Army is 2-0 on the year. They opened up against Lehigh and would be nearly perfect. Army scored touchdowns on all but one drive, the one to end the first half. They would win 42-7. The next week, they would be on the road to FAU. Army left 14-0 after the first quarter and would lead 14-7 to end the first half. Army would not allow another point, winning the game 24-7. Last week, they had an open week.

Why Rice Could Cover The Spread/Win

E.J. Warner has led the way for Rice this year. He has completed 59 of 95 passes on the year for 466 yards. He has three touchdown passes on the year, but has also thrown four interceptions. Further, he has been sacked three times this year. His top target has been Matt Sykes. He has ten receptions on the year for 127 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Kobie Campbell has eight receptions on the year for 86 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Braylen Walker has the other touchdown reception this year, with seven catches and 75 yards.

Dean Connors has the most receptions on the year coming out of the backfield. He leads the team with 18 receptions on the year, going for 81 total yards. He has also been the top guy in the backfield. He has 32 rushes for 197 yards and five touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Taji Atkins has 17 rushes this year for 115 yards on the year with two touchdowns.

Rice has also struggled on defense this year. They are 96th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. Further, they are 81st in opponent yards per game. Rice is 108th against the run while sitting 50th against the pass. The Rice pass rush has been stellar this year. Michael Larbie has 2.5 sacks this year, while Demone Green has two sacks on the year. Meanwhile, five other players have 1.5 sacks on the year. Further, they have two takeaways this year, both interceptions. One of those is from Tyson Flowers, who returned his pick for a touchdown.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army does not pass the ball much. Bryson Daily has thrown just ten passes this year, completing four of them for 79 yards and a touchdown. Most of the receiving game has gone to Casey Reynolds. He has two receptions this year with a score. Cam Schurr also has two receptions for 22 yards on the year. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 35 times this year for 195 yards and scored twice on the ground.

Meanwhile, Noah Short has been the big-play back in the running game. He has run the ball just 19 times this year but has gone for 243 yards, including a 49-yard run earlier this year. Further, Short has a touchdown on the year. Kanye Udoh has also been great in the running game. He has run the ball 29 times this year for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, Hayden Reed has run 12 times for 69 yards.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are sixth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just seven points per game this year. They are 12th in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are fourth against the run this year, while sitting 56th against the pass. Army also has three takeaways this year, with Donavon Platt, Jaydan Mayes, and Max DiDomenico all having an interception this year.

Final Rice-Army Prediction & Pick

The best part of the Rice defense is the passing defense. Army does not pass the ball though, and Rice has struggled heavily against the run this year. Army has been highly efficient this year. They did not punt or turn over the ball against Lehigh. Further, they had two points and a turnover against FAU. Army also will control the clock. In the second half against FAU, they had a four-minute drive end in a field goal, then a 10:33 drive ending in a score, plus an 8:33 drive to end the game. They will control the ball again in this one, so take Army to cover.

Final Rice-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -6.5 (-105)