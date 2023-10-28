LeBron James has never ceased to amaze. Even before he logged in his first second in the NBA way back in 2003, he already got the world's attention to the point that older players at that time were envious of the then Cleveland Cavaliers superstar, according to Rich Paul during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay.

“It's corny… $100 million contract, Jay-Z sending a private jet when he was in high school… That develops envy,” Paul told Sharpe when he was asked what players used to think of LeBron James when the former first-overall pick entered the league two decades ago.

The LeBron hype before he was selected in the 2003 Draft by the Cavs was unprecedented, let alone for a prospect who never played college basketball. In just his first season as a pro with Cleveland, James averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists through 79 games (all starts) to win that campaign's Rookie of the Year Award.

If anything, LeBron James proved to everyone that he more than deserved all the hype on him entering the NBA. Still playing and starring for the Lakers, LeBron has nothing left to prove in the game of basketball. He's got four Most Valuable Player awards, four NBA titles, four NBA Finals MVPs, and 19 All-Star appearances. There seems to be no limit to the greatness of The Chosen One, who looks like he's got some more years left in him despite the fact that he's still already playing in his 21st season in the NBA.