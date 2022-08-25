Richard Sherman says what we’re all thinking about Rams-Bengals fight involving Aaron Donald

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams were oddly paired together for joint practices during the final week of the preseason. Tensions flared during Thursday’s practice, and a full-on brawl broke out, during which things got very ugly. Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald was seen wielding not one, but two Bengals helmets as weapons during the melee, while La’El Collins was visibly getting into it with some Rams players. Richard Sherman took to Twitter in the aftermath of the fight and the former NFL cornerback put all fans’ thoughts into words.

Who could have predicted a superbowl rematch “joint” practice would be emotional and lead to chaos? Everyone. https://t.co/SWdnYbIG1j — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) August 25, 2022

Is it really that much of a shock that the two teams that just met in the Super Bowl are getting into practice brawls? These guys absolutely have bad blood, so it should come as no surprise that tensions flared when they were pitted up against one another.

Sherman didn’t mince words when pointing out that this was bound to happen, effectively pointing the finger at the NFL for unnecessarily scheduling the Rams and Bengals to practice against one another. It was only a matter of time until things went south, and they did so in the ugliest of ways on Thursday.

That’s not to excuse the actions that took place in the practice session. Donald attempting to hit players with their own helmet is an inexcusable act, but it does beg the question of why these teams were even practicing together in the first place.

The two sides will square off on Saturday night in their final preseason game, and it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise if things popped off once again during the clash.

Richard Sherman didn’t shy away from questioning the NFL’s decision to match these teams up for joint practices, as just about nobody was surprised when things boiled over and a fight broke out.