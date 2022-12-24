By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

If there is anyone who knows Russell Wilson best, it’s Richard Sherman. They played for years together on the Seattle Seahawks, but Sherman hasn’t shied away from ripping his former quarterback as he continues to struggle with the Denver Broncos in 2022. Well, the Thursday Night Football crew have listened to Sherm speak on just that all season long and decided to reward the former NFL star with a hilarious Russ-themed gift during the broadcast. You’ll get a laugh out of this one:

A Richard Sherman doll that yells “Broncos County, let’s ride” in a Wilson voice. That is absolutely priceless. The signature Russ saying has been clowned for weeks on end now because Denver is horrible and he’s struggling immensely to find any consistency. The Broncos are 4-10 and rank 25th in total yards and dead last in points with a putrid 15.6 per game. Needless to say, Wilson isn’t exactly living up to the expectations that come along with inking a $245 million extension.

And clearly, Sherman found it funny as well. To Denver fans though, it’s far from funny. They’ve booed Wilson off the field at times and already want him and head coach Nathaniel Hackett gone. Not a fun time to support this franchise.

In fairness, however, Richard Sherman also criticized the Broncos for not tailoring the offense to what Russ did in Seattle:

“You can’t just put anyone in any offensive scheme and say oh, I’m just gonna make him fit my scheme. It’s almost like they didn’t even watch tape of him in Seattle and say ok, this is what he likes to do. If you have Russell Wilson run the plays that he’s run and had success with, he will be the guy you expect him to be. But when you have him run an offense he’s never used in the 10 years he’s played, expect him to struggle.”

One can only hope Wilson figures it out next year. As for Sherman, he’ll continue to be critical when needed because after all, that is his job now.