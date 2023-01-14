Rick and Morty’s Co-Creator Justin Roiland is facing felony charges for domestic violence related to an incident that happened back in 2020.

Roiland was charged with felony domestic violence related to an incident that happened back in May of 2020 when the criminal complaint was filed. NBC News was able to get the criminal complaint in the case and shed some light on the situation. The complaint charged Roiland with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit.” According to the complaint, the incident happened around January 19, 2020, and the victim was an anonymous Jane Doe, said to be dating Roiland at the time.

Roiland received the charges in May 2020, before being taken into custody in August 2020. He then paid a $50,000 bond for his release that same month. Roiland then underwent arraignment on October 2020, where he pleaded not guilty on both charges. Since then, Jane Doe received a protective order, which prevented Roiland from harassing, threatening, or surveilling her. He is also not allowed to be within 100 feet of her and was also required to return any firearms he had. This order lasts until 2023.

During the hearing last Thursday, January 12, 2023, Roiland’s attorney said that there is a plea offer for Roiland. They, however, did not discuss details. Roiland was then ordered to attend another court hearing on April 27, 2023. Hopefully, we will receive more information within the year about how this court case will end.

Other than being the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Roiland developed the 2022 game “High on Life” alongside Squanch games. It is a well-received game known for its 4th-wall-breaking banter, as well as its very interesting story and gameplay.

