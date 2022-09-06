Rick and Morty meets God of War Ragnarok in this New Trailer

Rick and Morty have traveled through many dimensions in their search for adventure. Now, they can include the Nine Realms into that list. Watch Rick and Morty experience the Nine Realms in the latest God of War trailer.

The trailer was posted on the official Adult Swim YouTube Channel. In it, Morty walks in on Rick shaving his head and placing red face paint over his left eye. This is an obvious nod towards Kratos, the main character of the God of War franchise. Rick mentions that in the latest God of War games, Kratos was a dad and there was a curious kid, referring of course to Atreus. He was quick to mention that Morty was also a curious kid, further solidifying the parallels between the game and the show.

Afterward, they enter the portal leading to the Nine Realms, where Rick immediately finds a chest. Inside the chest is the Leviathan Axe, one of Kratos’ two main weapons. This axe, along with what Rick called the “other unannounced upgrades” are what players can look forward to in the game. As Rick goes on about the axe, Morty is in the background, under attack by vultures. Apparently, although he shares Atreus’ curiosity, he does not share his strength.

This is not the first time Rick and Morty have partnered with a video game to create a trailer. In the past, they have created various other gaming trailers, such as this one for Death Stranding. Needless to say, it does its job of advertising the game well.

God of War: Ragnarok comes out on November 9, 2022 on PS4 and PS5. For more details about its release, click here. If you want to learn about the combat upgrades and what Rick could be referring to when he said “unannounced upgrades”, click here.