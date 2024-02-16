Well, you can tell by the way I use my walk...

Ridley Scott is said to be in serious talks to direct Paramount Pictures' untitled movie based on the '70s icons, Bee Gees, Deadline exclusively reported.

The group is famous for their Grammy-winning album, Saturday Night Fever, the sound track to the 1977 film starring John Travolta. If they're still unfamiliar to you, they sang Stayin' Alive, also know as the song to best perform CPR to. I'm serious.

Scott is rumored to be also producing alongside Michael Pruss of Scott Free, Graham King of GK Films and Stacey Snider.

Barry Gibb, the only surviving Bee Gee will serve as executive producer. Paramount has the global distribution rights. Scott is set to direct the script from John Logan.

Ridley Scott and The Bee Gees

The filmmaker has a long-standing relationship with the band going back to his early days as a up-and-coming-director. The trio's longtime manager at the time Robert Stigwood steered Scott into directing Castle Accident, a medieval movie that would star Barry, Robin and Maurice — the Bee Gees. The film never materialized and Scott went on to direct 1977's The Duellists.

Nearly five decades later, the director has the chance to work with the Bee Gees to tell their story — medieval castle not required. Paramount was able to secure the life rights from the Gibb family estate in 2019, and rights to the Bee Gees songs.

The Bee Gees were formed in 1958 by the British-Australian brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb. They won five Grammy Awards for Saturday Night Fever, including Album of the Year in 1979. The group was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Maurice died suddenly in January 2003 at 53. Barry and Robin decided to retire the group's name after 45 years in the music industry. In 2009, Robin told The Guardian, “The two of us are getting back together again.”

That year, both brothers performed on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in October, and on ABC's Dancing with the Stars the following month. Robin Gibb was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2011 and died in May 2012 at 62 after battling the disease.

In 2023, Barry Gibb became a Kennedy Center Honoree.

The Bee Gees are the third-most successful band in Billboard charts history with nine number-one hits. They're behind the Beatles and the Supremese.

Scott's upcoming project is the highly anticipated sequel to his 2000 film Gladiator. The sequel is set to be released on Nov. 22 and stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal.