Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 will see star Paul Mescal fight with baboons. Scott said that he was 'haunted' by a video of the primates.

Director Ridley Scott told The New Yorker that he was in the middle of editing 90 minutes' worth of Gladiator 2 footage when the strikes shut down film production.

The footage included Paul Mescal, who stars in the movie, fighting a troop of baboons. Scott's inspiration for the scene was a video of the primates attacking tourists in South Africa.

The first movie, Gladiator, was released in 2000 and grossed $503 million globally. It also won two Academy Awards: Best Actor for star Russel Crowe and Best Picture for the movie.

The film followed the story of General Maximus Decimus Meridius. It takes quite a bit for someone who saw the movie in theaters not to follow that name with what is arguably one of the most remembered introduction (or re-introduction) in movie history.

In its sequel, Paul Mescal plays Lucius, Emperor Commodus' nephew. He was the boy Maximus (Crowe) who called him Hector reborn.

Connie Nielsen will reprise her role as Lucius' mother, Lucilla. Also returning are Derek Jacobi as Senator Gracchus and Djimon Hounsou as Juba.

New additions to the cast are Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal in as yet unnamed roles.

When asked why he wanted to make a sequel to Gladiator, Scott said that it was because the first one made a lot of money. However, his thoughts then turned toward immortality. He stated, “Do I believe in immortality? I'm not sure.”

Even if Scott is unsure about his belief in immortality, Gladiator will definitely be immortalized as the movie that revived historical epics in Hollywood.

Gladiator 2 is set to premiere in cinemas on Nov. 22, 2024. However, it could be delayed depending on when the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.