As fans gear up for Super Bowl LIX, Kendrick Lamar’s selection as the headliner for the halftime show has been a major topic in the music world—and no one’s more thrilled than Rihanna. At her Fenty x Puma Avanti launch, Rihanna shared her thoughts with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, praising Kendrick’s artistry and hyping up his upcoming performance, Vibe reports. “It’s a diamond on a ring finger, honey. It’s meant to be!” she said, showing her excitement for the halftime show.

When Frazier asked, “What do you think of Kendrick Lamar doing the Super Bowl?” Rihanna’s answer was pure enthusiasm: “Go. Let’s go,” she replied, clearly confident in his ability to command the stage. As if to underline her point, she asked with a look of disbelief, “What is there to doubt on that?”

Rihanna, who teamed up with Kendrick for their 2017 track “LOYALTY” on his DAMN. album, believes he’s the right choice to take the stage. “He’s an amazing artist, top-tier,” she continued. “He had an incredible year. He brought so many people together. It’s to be celebrated. That’s what culture is. He deserves it.” She wrapped up with a heartfelt message, “Kendrick, thank you,” reinforcing her respect for his unique voice and vision.

A New Chapter in Hip-Hop for the Super Bowl

Kendrick’s headlining announcement in September comes two years after his unforgettable appearance at Super Bowl LVI, where he performed alongside legends like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. This time, though, he’ll have the stage to himself, and expectations are through the roof. Super Bowl producer JAY-Z, who played a major role in securing Kendrick, stated, “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer.” JAY-Z highlighted Lamar’s commitment to Hip-Hop and his gift for capturing cultural moments, calling his impact “unparalleled” and noting that it reaches far beyond music.

While fans are eager to see Lamar shine on the halftime stage, not everyone is thrilled with the lineup. Some, like Cam’Ron, Nicki Minaj, and a faction of New Orleans fans, voiced disappointment that the halftime show wouldn’t feature Lil Wayne, who has deep roots in New Orleans. However, heavyweights like Rihanna, Fat Joe, and Fabolous are all firmly in Kendrick’s corner, rallying support for what’s sure to be a memorable performance.

Rihanna, who headlined last year’s Super Bowl LVII halftime show, understands the high stakes of the event. Her performance became the most-watched halftime show to date, with 121 million viewers, and she even revealed her pregnancy during the live broadcast. As for Kendrick, he recently teased fans with a brief video about the event, saying, “I’ll be performing at Super Bowl 59. Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know there’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos. Let’s get it.”

The Super Bowl halftime show has a history of iconic performances, and with Kendrick Lamar at the helm, 2026 will likely add another unforgettable chapter. With Rihanna, JAY-Z, and millions of fans rooting for him, Kendrick seems ready to bring his all to one of the biggest stages of his career.