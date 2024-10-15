Rihanna has an incredible car collection. Also known as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Rihanna is a world-class singer. She has released several iconic hits such as Diamonds, Work, Don't Stop the Music, Umbrella, Rude Boy, Love on the Brain, and We Found Love. Rihanna is also a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

Rihanna is also one of the best-selling musical artists of all time with at least 250 million records sold around the world. Given Rihanna's popularity worldwide, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class performer like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Rihanna's incredible $3.3 million car collection, with photos.

As one of the best musical artists of all time, it isn't surprising that Rihanna has carved out a lucrative career in music. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna has a net worth of around $1.4 billion.

With plenty of cash to spare, Rihanna decided to splurge on a handful of dream cars that only oozes with luxury and elegance. According to sources, the Diamonds singer owns a couple of sports cars, some top-of-the-line SUVs, and a couple of rare collectibles.

12. Chevrolet Suburban

The cheapest car in Rihanna's car collection is a Chevrolet Suburban at $51,210. This low-profile vehicle should help Rihanna keep away from the paparazzi. Moreover, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

11. Jeep Wrangler

A perfect off-road vehicle, Rihanna also owns a $74,000 Jeep Wrangler. Powered by a 6.4-liter V8 engine, it produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

10. Cadillac Escalade

Rihanna also owns another luxurious SUV in the form of a Cadillac Escalade, which costs around $77,000. Deriving its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

9. Mercedes-Benz S Class

While Rihanna loves luxury SUVs, she's also a fan of top-of-the-line sedans. One comes in the form of the $122,000 Mercedes-Benz S Class. This top-tier sedan can reach a top speed of 130 mph with the help of its nine-speed automatic transmission.

8. Mercedes G-Class

A luxury SUV with off-road properties, it's easy to see Rihanna purchased a Mercedes G-Class for around $131,750. Built with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.

7. Porsche 997 Turbo S

Rihanna fans may recognize this very car from the Take a Bow music video. With the $136,500 Porsche 997 Turbo S, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer should have no problems with speed, as it's capable of going as fast as 193 mph.

6. Porsche 911 Turbo S

Rihanna doesn't have just one Porsche but two. The second one comes in the form of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which is valued at $160,700. Designed with a seven-speed automatic transmission, this luxury super car can go full speed at 195 mph.

5. Ferrari 458 Italia

While Rihanna is a fan of Porsches, she also owns a Ferrari masterpiece in the form of the Ferrari 458 Italia, which sells for around $229,832. Operating with a seven-speed DCT Automatic transmission, this super car can reach a maximum speed of 202 mph.

4. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Next up on this list is Rihanna's Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is valued at $348,500. With a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

3. Lamborghini Aventador

Speaking of super cars, Rihanna also has a $393,695 Lamborghini Aventador in her car collection. In just three seconds, this super car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease. On the other hand, a seven-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 217 mph.

2. Maybach 57 S

Known by many as an icon of luxury, Rihanna also owns a lavish $417,402 Maybach 57S. This luxury sedan sources its power from a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This allows it to produce 604 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.

1. Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

Retailing in the market for as much as $1.2 million, the most expensive car in Rihanna's car collection is a Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss. This rare masterpiece gets its power from a 5.4-liter Supercharged V8 engine, producing 650 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can reach full speed at 217 mph thanks to a five-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rihanna's incredible $3.3 million car collection.