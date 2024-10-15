Rihanna has an incredible car collection. Also known as Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Rihanna is a world-class singer. She has released several iconic hits such as Diamonds, Work, Don't Stop the Music, Umbrella, Rude Boy, Love on the Brain, and We Found Love. Rihanna is also a nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer.

Rihanna is also one of the best-selling musical artists of all time with at least 250 million records sold around the world. Given Rihanna's popularity worldwide, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a world-class performer like her drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's Rihanna's incredible $3.3 million car collection, with photos.

As one of the best musical artists of all time, it isn't surprising that Rihanna has carved out a lucrative career in music. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna has a net worth of around $1.4 billion.

With plenty of cash to spare, Rihanna decided to splurge on a handful of dream cars that only oozes with luxury and elegance. According to sources, the Diamonds singer owns a couple of sports cars, some top-of-the-line SUVs, and a couple of rare collectibles.

12. Chevrolet Suburban

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Rihanna's car collection is a Chevrolet Suburban at $51,210. This low-profile vehicle should help Rihanna keep away from the paparazzi. Moreover, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under seven seconds.

11. Jeep Wrangler

For more photos, click here

A perfect off-road vehicle, Rihanna also owns a $74,000 Jeep Wrangler. Powered by a 6.4-liter V8 engine, it produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

10. Cadillac Escalade

For more photos, click here

Rihanna also owns another luxurious SUV in the form of a Cadillac Escalade, which costs around $77,000. Deriving its power from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, it produces 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

9. Mercedes-Benz S Class

For more photos, click here

While Rihanna loves luxury SUVs, she's also a fan of top-of-the-line sedans. One comes in the form of the $122,000 Mercedes-Benz S Class. This top-tier sedan can reach a top speed of 130 mph with the help of its nine-speed automatic transmission.

8. Mercedes G-Class

For more photos, click here

A luxury SUV with off-road properties, it's easy to see Rihanna purchased a Mercedes G-Class for around $131,750. Built with a 4.0-liter V8 engine, it produces 416 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque.

7. Porsche 997 Turbo S

For more photos, click here

Rihanna fans may recognize this very car from the Take a Bow music video. With the $136,500 Porsche 997 Turbo S, the nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer should have no problems with speed, as it's capable of going as fast as 193 mph.

6. Porsche 911 Turbo S

For more photos, click here

Rihanna doesn't have just one Porsche but two. The second one comes in the form of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which is valued at $160,700. Designed with a seven-speed automatic transmission, this luxury super car can go full speed at 195 mph.

5. Ferrari 458 Italia

For more photos, click here

While Rihanna is a fan of Porsches, she also owns a Ferrari masterpiece in the form of the Ferrari 458 Italia, which sells for around $229,832. Operating with a seven-speed DCT Automatic transmission, this super car can reach a maximum speed of 202 mph.

4. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

For more photos, click here

Related NewsArticle continues below
Taylor Swift surpasses massive Rihanna accomplishment
Taylor Swift surpasses massive Rihanna accomplishment
Drake’s leaks reveal what Rihanna assisted song was about Serena Williams
Drake’s leaks reveal what Rihanna assisted song was about Serena Williams
Rihanna dissed for Jack Grealish, dishes on new inspiration for Savage × Fenty
Rihanna dissed for Jack Grealish, dishes on new inspiration for Savage × Fenty

Next up on this list is Rihanna's Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which is valued at $348,500. With a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, it produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

3. Lamborghini Aventador

For more photos, click here

Speaking of super cars, Rihanna also has a $393,695 Lamborghini Aventador in her car collection. In just three seconds, this super car can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease. On the other hand, a seven-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 217 mph.

2. Maybach 57 S

For more photos, click here

Known by many as an icon of luxury, Rihanna also owns a lavish $417,402 Maybach 57S. This luxury sedan sources its power from a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. This allows it to produce 604 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.

1. Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for as much as $1.2 million, the most expensive car in Rihanna's car collection is a Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss. This rare masterpiece gets its power from a 5.4-liter Supercharged V8 engine, producing 650 horsepower and 604 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it can reach full speed at 217 mph thanks to a five-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rihanna's incredible $3.3 million car collection.